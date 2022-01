Zionsville residents have several options for disposing of live trees after the holiday season. For the weeks of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, Ray’s Trash Service will pick up Christmas trees curbside at no cost as part of the town’s regular trash pickup schedule. Ray’s will collect one tree only. Tree’s larger than four feet in length need to be cut in half. If a household wishes to dispose of more than one tree, they will need to have pickup scheduled with Ray’s and there will be a fee.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO