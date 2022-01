All of the odds were stacked against Mississippi State on Thursday night at Alabama. The Bulldogs entered with just two available assistant coaches and eight available players due to COVID-19 protocols and Rickea Jackson was one of the players unavailable in the game. On top of that, State had all momentum flipping to the Crimson Tide with Myah Taylor going down with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter.

