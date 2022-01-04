ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

‘Betty White Day’ Being Recognized in Late ‘Golden Girls’ Icon’s Hometown

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

Betty White’s legendary career and life are being honored Oak Park, Illinois. Her hometown is celebrating “Betty White Day” on her birthday.

Betty White’s hometown is thanking her for being a friend. On January 17, the Village of Oak Park in Illinois is celebrating “Betty White Day.” The late actress grew up in this small town of Illinois. The community plans on celebrating her life with an official holiday.

Choosing January 17 as the official date was no accident. This day would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday this year.

Vicki Scaman, President of the Village of Oak Park tells TMZ that the community is thankful for White’s kind words about her hometown. The actress spoke fondly off where was born, despite her move at a young age to California.

On “Betty White Day,” the town’s small businesses will offer “Betty White specials” and discounts in her honor. For example, Turano Bakery is making a giant birthday cake for the occasion. Mickey’s Restaurant will be offering one of White’s favorite combos: a hot dog, fries, and diet coke.

Cutouts and posters of the “Golden Girls” actress will be spread throughout the village. There will also a Betty White mural contest. The winner will paint the legend on a wall downtown.

I wish that I could take part in the Oak Park festivities this year. The town plans to make “Betty White Day” an annual holiday, so maybe I will have my chance.

Betty White’s Cause of Death

According to People, Betty White died of natural causes in her home on New Year’s Eve morning. Her longtime agent, Jeff Witjas confirms that she passed peacefully in her sleep. He also denies the rumor that the late actress’ death was due to receiving a COVID booster shot just three days prior.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized. That is not the life she lived,” Witjas says.

Her friend and costar Vicki Lawrence shares with fans Betty’s last word before passing: it was “Allen.” Allen Ludden was her late husband, who passed away in 1981. She never remarried after losing him to stomach cancer.

“Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest? I made two mistakes before Allen, but the love of your life doesn’t come along in every life. So I am very grateful that I found him,” White said in a 2011 interview.

Lawrence is touched by White’s last word. “’How sweet is that?’ I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

According to the closest people around her, White was not afraid of death. All it meant was finding her love again.

