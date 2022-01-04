ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Foo Fighters’ full Madison Square Garden re-opening show

Kerrang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter uploading a short mini-doc of the night back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at Madison Square Garden. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York venue after a whopping 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honour of being the first...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ is a ‘Movie Movie’

Dave Grohl describes the Foo Fighters' upcoming Studio 666 as a “movie movie,” adding that the band was amazed when they first saw the trailer. Inspired by the experience of recording their latest album Medicine at Midnight in a Los Angeles mansion that is reputed to be haunted, Studio 666 follows a group of musicians who fall victim to supernatural forces. The exact details are fuzzy, however, since Grohl refuses to detail the plot.
MOVIES
wirx.com

Best of ﻿'Billboard'﻿: Foo Fighters set new chart record

Foo Fighters are kicking off 2022 by setting a new Billboard chart record. Dave Grohl and company now have a total of 14 top-10 hits on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking, which measures radio airplay across rock and alternative formatted stations. That breaks what was previously a three-way tie for the most top-10s on the 12-year-old chart with Twenty One Pilots and Cage the Elephant, who both have 13.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Foo Fighters Release Pro-Shot Video of MSG Re-Opening Gig

Foo Fighters had a fun surprise for fans as 2021 comes to a close. The band shared via Twitter, “June 20th, 2021: Rock and Roll returns to @TheGarden streaming for a limited time. Can’t wait to see you all again soon!!!” (Video of the show can be viewed below, and it should be noted the band didn’t specify how long the video would be available for streaming.)
ROCK MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Foo Fighters 2021 MSG show

Foo Fighters are streaming this 24 song set for FREE (for a limited time) on their YouTube channel. The Dave Chappelle cameo (covering Radiohead’s “Creep”) appears at about the 1:43:00 mark. Watch it here:
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsday

Billy Joel's January Madison Square Garden concert moved to August

Citing the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, Billy Joel has rescheduled the next concert of his nearly eight-year Madison Square Garden residency, set for Jan. 14. "Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG," Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 72, said in a statement Wednesday on his website and social media.
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Professionally Shot Footage From Foo Fighters’ MSG Concert

After uploading a short mini documentary of their Madison Square Garden concert back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at the famed venue. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York arena after 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honor of being the first full-capacity show there since the beginning of the pandemic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Dave Grohl
Variety

Jack White Premieres Live Video, Offers Details About Coming Twin Albums and Tour

Jack White hasn’t talked much publicly about his forthcoming pair of new albums — “Fear of the Dawn,” out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22 — but he took to Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7 to exclusively premiere a new live-in-the-studio music video on the station’s website, as well as to discuss the nature of the two records as well as tour plans. With the self-directed live video for “Taking Me Back,” White told host Chris Booker that “we wanted to kill a few birds with one stone. People keep asking who’s going to be in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

Reach For The Stars: 10 must-listen covers of David Bowie songs

The simple fact is that your favourite band were influenced in some way by David Bowie. Of course, we have no way of knowing who that band is, and that band may not even know themselves, but nonetheless the statement holds emphatically true. Whether it’s glam rock, punk, goth, industrial or metal, the man born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947 had a hand in shaping everyone’s sound.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Sophie K on the bands to watch in 2022

Happy New Year, friends! 2022 is such a confusing time for anyone who lived through the millennium because I hear people saying 2002 was 20 years ago, but in my brain, so was the '80s... This week, it's all about the hot ones to watch in 2022. It was a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Foo Fighters#Covid#Radiohead#The Bee Gees#Setlists
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Halsey shares extended album featuring Nine Inch Nails cover of Nightmare

Halsey is kicking off the year with a surprise new edition of one of Kerrang!’s 50 best albums of 2021: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. This extended release now includes the standard 13 album songs plus three extra tracks: huge 2019 single Nightmare, a reimagined version of the song entitled Nightmare (Reprise) by producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and another newbie People Disappear Here.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Static Dress unleash explosive new single Di-sinTer featuring King Yosef

After finishing their 2021 with a brilliant debut EP and their first-ever Kerrang! cover, Leeds post-hardcore stars-in-the-making Static Dress are kicking off their year with a new single, Di-sinTer featuring King Yosef. With an accompanying video that takes fans to the very beginning of their hugely ambitious universe, Di-sinTer is...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch: Travis Barker shares rocky drum cover of Adele’s Easy On Me

When he's not being the busiest man on the planet and collaborating with pretty much everyone ever, Travis Barker frequently shares drum cover videos online, and his latest – a rocked-up version of Adele's huge single Easy On Me – has already proven to be a massive hit.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy