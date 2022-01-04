ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes pour in for late US producer Traxamillion

Cover picture for the articleUS hip hop producer Traxamillion, real name Sultan Banks, passed away aged 42 on Sunday from a rare form of cancer that he had been secretly battling since 2017. The San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Traxamillion died January 2, at his aunt’s house in Santa Clara, California - where he’d...

In 2021, the Bay Area lost rap legends Zumbi and Shock G, prominent lyricists who each contributed to our globally-known arts culture. Sadly, only two days into the 2022 New Year, another Northern California musical icon has passed. Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, has transitioned at the young age of 42. Though it was sudden and shocking news for most—including myself—his family revealed he had been battling cancer since 2017 and was receiving medical treatment at his aunt’s house in Santa Clara, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.
