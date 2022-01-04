Dwayne Johnson ‘So Excited’ to Announce Return Date for XFL Training Camp

For people who love both football and Dwayne Johnson, 2023 may prove to be a pretty amazing year.

The popular actor recently shared some really exciting news to his fans on Instagram. In one year, the 2023 XFL Training Camps will start back up again.

“This month, our team of XFL executives are out scouting the next great players … As an XFL owner, and a man that has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands into the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL player will be the hardest and hungriest players in the room,” Johnson stated in the video he posted onto Instagram to announce the very exciting news.

This will all start up exactly a year from today, which means Johnson and others have all that time to prepare for what’s to come. So, what exactly is XFL compared to the NFL?

The XFL is a professional American football league. It consists of eight teams that are equally divided between an East and West division. The teams will play a 10-game regular season, which stretches from February to April.

From there, four teams will also progress to the playoffs. Only one team will walk away as the XFL season champion. Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia purchased the XFL for $15 million. Between finding players and coaches for the teams, the XFL has a long way to go before 2023.

Something Dwayne Johnson Will Not Do in 2023

For Dwayne Johnson, 2021 was a huge year. He looks to continue both his acting as well as business success into the next couple of years.

Fans of The Rock may remember when he played Luke Hobbs in four different installments of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He also appeared in the 2019 spinoff called “Hobbs & Shaw” with Jason Statham.

Recently, Vin Diesel posted on Instagram beckoning Johnson to return to the final 10th movie in the franchise. For Johnson, that was a confusing action.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson said during an interview with CNN.

Dwayne Johnson has been making it abundantly clear that coming back to the franchise is something he is not at all interested in. He also said that post from Diesel was “an example of his manipulation.” So, it looks like 2023 will be a year full of XFL, but certainly not “Fast & Furious.”