In 2019, Johnny Hudson was a Division-I football commit out of Atlanta, Georgia. Now in 2022, Hudson will live out that D-I dream on the West Coast at Fresno State. Hudson was a three-star high school recruit who had committed to South Florida in '19, but ultimately went to Jones College in Mississippi. Then last season he made the cross-country move to Contra Costa College in the California Bay Area. Hudson made the most of the change with a breakout season and earned a scholarship to Fresno State. He committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO