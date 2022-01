There is a common misconception that librarians spend our days reading books at work, while we are fortunate enough to get to read about books sometimes. Our reality is more like the Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough at Last”. We love books as much as the banking bookworm Henry Bemis does, and like him we don’t have enough time at work to read for pleasure. That’s where the similarities end, because we take pride and pleasure in serving the public. While we don’t read all day, we do spend a considerable amount of time listening to and telling stories. At...

HINTON, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO