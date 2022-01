The cruise industry is hitting back at what CLIA called the "perplexing" decision to raise the travel warning for cruise ships to Level 4, directing Americans not to cruise. "The decision … is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard -- far fewer than on land -- and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore," the association said in a statement.

