Market weight vs. Equal weight S&P 500 ETFs

By Jason Capul
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 kicks off, market participants evaluate their outlook on the S&P 500 and where it will end for the year. Moreover, are they are better off allocating capital to a market weight ETF such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) or an equal weight fund like the Invesco S&P...

seekingalpha.com

MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks quickly turn heavy

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS QUICKLY TURN HEAVY (1015 EST/1515 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost its bid after the first 15 minutes or so of...
Microsoft
Stocks
Apple
Nvidia
Morgan Stanley
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
ETF
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Ends Choppy Session Nearly Flat, a Day After Sell-Off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index rose 1.6%, extending this week's strong...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
Seekingalpha.com

The Market Fully Reflects Morningstar's Value

The fundamentals of the business look good. MORN is growing fast and more importantly, faster than the industry average in its key products. Financial markets in the United States are the largest and the most liquid in the world. A Gallup survey released in August 2021 found that approximately 56% of individuals in the U.S. invest in the stock market either directly, through mutual funds, or retirement plans. Moreover, the interest in stocks has skyrocketed since the pandemic started and companies such as Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) providing the financial data have benefited and will continue to benefit from this trend. For instance, the stock page view growth for companies like Apple (AAPL) or Coca-Cola (KO) on Morningstar.com has increased by 44% and 121%, respectively in the first two months of 2021. In addition to that, the website has a young audience with more than 50% of users below the age of 44.
Seekingalpha.com

My Tech Portfolio Has Collapsed - Part 2

The late 2021 growth sell-off has been more devastating than any previous one, shedding 20% in just one month. My tech-growth portfolio was created two years ago and became a 3-bagger in 2020 driven by NIO (NIO) and Pinterest (PINS). However, in 2021 the portfolio has continued to perform rather similar as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest (ARKK), which means the 2020 performance has been decimated due to two prolonged sell-offs (February-May and November-December), which indeed have seen both of these companies (and others) shed over 50% from their ATH.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
