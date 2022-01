“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.

