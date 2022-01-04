GreenPower Motor gains after updating on EV star cab delivery

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US," tweeted Elon Musk on Saturday. "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release." The premium driver assistance package, marketed as "Full Self-Driving," or FSD, currently costs $10,000 up-front, or $199 per month for most customers. "Monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release," Musk added in the tweet thread. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) began testing FSD in Beta in October 2020, when it was priced at $8,000 for a select group of customers, but increased the price to $10,000 shortly thereafter. Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in.
