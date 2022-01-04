ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GreenPower Motor gains after updating on EV star cab delivery

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) says Transportation Commodities has taken delivery of four GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis vehicles. Transportation Commodities is expected to deploy the EV...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Tesla raises price of "Full Self-Driving" software to $12,000

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US," tweeted Elon Musk on Saturday. "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release." The premium driver assistance package, marketed as "Full Self-Driving," or FSD, currently costs $10,000 up-front, or $199 per month for most customers. "Monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release," Musk added in the tweet thread. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) began testing FSD in Beta in October 2020, when it was priced at $8,000 for a select group of customers, but increased the price to $10,000 shortly thereafter. Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in.
TECHNOLOGY
Supermarket News

Walmart goes EV in building out last-mile delivery fleet

Walmart has entered an agreement to reserve 5,000 electric-powered vans from General Motors’ BrightDrop subsidiary to support the retailer’s growing e-commerce delivery operations. Detroit-based BrightDrop announced the deal this week at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Plans call for Walmart to use BrightDrop’s EV600...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Seekingalpha.com

Daimler AG delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, despite semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks. Mercedes-Benz Cars Q4 deliveries at 475,968 (-24.7%) in line with company forecast. New sales records for xEVs and high-end vehicles (Maybach, AMG, G-Class) underline strategic development of sales mix. Mercedes-Benz commercial...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

XPeng: China's EV King Of Deliveries

Once again, Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (XPEV) crushed the competition regarding delivery growth in the last month of FY 2021. XPeng had the largest EV output in its industry group, which includes NIO (NIO) and Li Auto (LI), and continues to generate the fastest electric vehicle delivery growth. Because of XPeng’s discounted sales growth and fast production ramp, XPeng’s shares can revalue higher in 2022!
ECONOMY
Dealerscope

GM’s Barra Focuses on Brightdrop Delivery Partnerships and EV Future

Keynote addresses by the CEOs of auto companies have been a staple of CES for more than a decade, and that was the case Wednesday at the 2022 edition of the show. Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, addressed the show, where she discussed both the company’s new and upcoming electric vehicles, as well as some of the company’s high-profile new partnerships.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to General Motors’ 26 total EV sales in Q4 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a response to veteran American automaker General Motors’ total electric vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the Tesla CEO, GM’s Q4 2021 numbers definitely have “room to improve,” which is quite an understatement considering the sales numbers posted by the Detroit-based carmaker.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors drives into the EV spotlight with all-electric Chevy Silverado reveal today

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is unveiling the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado at CES today. CEO Mary Barra is expected to give details about the new Silverado's pricing, range, capabilities and extra features. Preorders are scheduled to start today and production is set to commence in 2023. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives...
CARS
Arbiter Writing

Walmart Places Order For 5,000+ Electric Delivery Vans From General Motors

The vans could potentially be on-road and in full operation as soon as 2023. BrightDrop, a division of General Motors (GM), has secured more orders for the all-electric line of EV410 and EV600 delivery vans. Walmart specifically has reserved up to 5,000 of the vehicles in an announcement from the company on Wednesday. In a similar manner to FedEx, who received the initial portion of their 500 vehicle purchase at the end of 2021, Walmart is operating under the hope to fully automate their delivery fleet by the year 2040. Furthermore, it will be making use of said vehicles as a key integration with its InHome delivery business.
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Q4 EV Delivery Numbers Of GM

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday quipped on legacy automaker General Motor Co’s (NYSE: GM) ability to sell more electric vehicles. What Happened: The world’s richest person was replying to a post on Twitter that noted the legacy automaker sold just 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Udelv Transporter cab-less autonomous delivery EV makes CES debut

Meet the Udelv Transporter, a cab-less autonomous electric delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery making its virtual debut at CES. This self-driving commercial vehicle has been developed by Silicon Valley venture-backed company Udelv using Mobileye's autonomous tech. More specifically, the Transporter is driven by the Mobileye Drive self-driving system consisting of...
CARS
smarteranalyst.com

NIU Provides Encouraging Q4 Delivery Update

Niu Technologies (NIU) has released vehicle delivery figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. Shares of the company declined 5.1% on Tuesday but rose 1.2% in the extended trading session. NIU, a leading Chinese EV stock, engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: DE self-driving tractor; NKLA gets order; CRM, ROKU drop on analyst comments

Autonomy provided a major theme in Wednesday's midday trading, although the conversation about self-driving vehicles centered on an expected source. Farm equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) got a boost in intraday action after it announced plans to launch a fully autonomous tractor. Elsewhere in the high-tech vehicle space, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced...
ECONOMY
The Verge

BMW’s iX M60 is a dual-motor performance EV with 280 miles of range

BMW announced the iX M60, the German automaker’s latest performance electric vehicle, and the second EV to be released under its racing-inspired M branding. When it comes out in the summer of 2022, the iX M60 will feature two electric motors, 610 braking horsepower, and will get up to 280 miles of range on a single charge.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Subaru of America sales dropped 19.5% in December

Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports sales dip of 19.5% Y/Y to 51,146 units in December as supply chain issue persists. For FY2021, the company's sales fell 4.6% Y/Y to 583,810 vehicles. December Sales growth by model: Ascent -9% to 6,088 units; Forester -13% to 13,930 units; Outback -26.8% to 12,643...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Indigo set to launch rideshare and delivery EVs at CES

Indigdo Technologies promises “a new class” of purpose-built electric vehicles that it says are smooth, spacious, sustainable, and aimed at the meaty middle of the rideshare and delivery markets. They’re also promising in-wheel electric motors, active suspension systems, wireless high-speed charging, and revolutionary battery management software at a competitive price.
SOFTWARE
investing.com

EV Delivery Numbers, a 2021 Encore, Oil Jolt - What's Moving Markets

Markets seem set to start 2022 the way they performed in 2021, going higher. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and other electric vehicles saw continued momentum in Q4. Airlines continue to grapple with cancellations. We've all turned the calendar one year ahead, but has anything changed? Here's what to watch in financial markets on Monday, January 3rd, 2022.
INDUSTRY

