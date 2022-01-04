GreenPower Motor gains after updating on EV star cab delivery

The vans could potentially be on-road and in full operation as soon as 2023. BrightDrop, a division of General Motors (GM), has secured more orders for the all-electric line of EV410 and EV600 delivery vans. Walmart specifically has reserved up to 5,000 of the vehicles in an announcement from the company on Wednesday. In a similar manner to FedEx, who received the initial portion of their 500 vehicle purchase at the end of 2021, Walmart is operating under the hope to fully automate their delivery fleet by the year 2040. Furthermore, it will be making use of said vehicles as a key integration with its InHome delivery business.

3 DAYS AGO