Must-Have Hiring Tech to Boost Employee Retention in 2022

QSR Web
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the past few years have been challenging, some businesses found success by implementing...

www.qsrweb.com

TechRadar

Best websites for hiring niche employees in 2022

There’s no shortage of job websites out there, but the biggest and most prominent job boards post positions from every industry you can imagine. That’s great if you want to browse loads of openings or if you’re a recruiter who needs access to a vast pool of potential candidates, but it’s not ideal if you want to find a job or hire staff in a particular industry.
muncievoice.com

Ways to Boost Productivity of Employees

Productivity is essential to your business because it will always translate to more sales and profits. In addition, higher productivity levels put your company in more competitive positions in the market. Unfortunately, sometimes it is so hard to maintain the productivity of your company and the workforce involved. Here are...
VentureBeat

Recruit’s tech platforms are reimagining the hiring process

In today’s job market, a large company needs to go through 94 candidates on average to make a single hire — a process that can take 90 days or more for skilled workers. As labor shortages continue to afflict nearly every industry, including tech, it’s clear that the hiring process must be reimagined so employers can make faster connections with applicants, and efficiently hire at scale. In parallel, job candidates should be experiencing an all-around better hiring process.
#Tech#Employee Retention
cbtnews.com

Five tips to improve employee retention

With challenges like COVID and lack of inventory, dealerships have had a tough year or two. And recently, the challenge of attracting and keeping employees is becoming an even more significant issue. The Cox Automotive 2021 Dealership Staffing Study found that 72% of franchised dealers agree that hiring and keeping the right employees is a […]
NewsBreak
Technology
pymnts.com

B2B Tech Startup REFPipeline Launches Subscription Service for Referrals

Business-to-business (B2B) digital referral network REFPipeline launched a subscription service offering data-driven referrals for the real estate industry and businesses related to that sector, according to a press release on Thursday (Jan. 6). Founded by Ellen and Richard Lippman in 2017, the startup focuses on the real estate space and...
aithority.com

getWizer Boosts Retail Expertise with Key Hires

GetWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, announces two key additions to its executive sales team. After doubling its number of active accounts in 2021 and an expansion rate of 290% across verticals, getWizer is gearing up to strengthen its foothold in the retail industry by welcoming Nikki Arnstein and Bob Jennings to its sales team.
QSR Web

How AI will save the restaurant industry

You know restaurant technology is becoming a very big deal when it goes viral on TikTok. In November, a user of the popular video-sharing social network uploaded a clip of a robot server delivering breakfast to his table at a Denny's. As of this writing, the original video has garnered over 571,000 views and has been shared more than 2,700 times.
ZDNet

Tech projects are hard. Here are four ways to stop your plans from going wrong

Ever-increasing demands for digital transformation mean IT leaders must manage a range of projects with multiple partners, timelines and requirements. Overseeing these demands is no easy task, especially when things can -- and do -- go wrong. Despite best intentions, industry experts suggest many projects end up failing. Tech analyst...
benefitspro.com

The Employee Retention Credit has ended: What does this mean for businesses?

For many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, access to government stimulus funds meant the difference between survival and closure. To help alleviate these economic burdens, the U.S. government introduced various programs and policies as a form of relief – including the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). However, through the passage of the highly anticipated Infrastructure Bill comes an early end to ERTC, impacting numerous businesses who have been relying on financial aid.
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent investments in employee retention, recruitment

As hospitals and health systems struggle with staff shortages, several are making investments to retain and recruit employees through education, tuition and student loan reimbursement and compensation. Five investments in the healthcare workforce announced in December, as reported by Becker's:. 1. West Virginia to invest $48M in nursing education, retention...
pymnts

Great Resignation Sees 'Tidal Wave of Entrepreneurs' Seeking Help To Grow New Businesses

When there’s a “tidal wave” of new entrepreneurs out there, being the place where they can go to launch, run and grow a business is a great position to be in. ZenBusiness has been there since 2017, building a platform that provides small businesses with digital tools, FinTech, educational resources and customer support. On Nov. 9, 2021, the company announced the close of a $200 million Series C funding round that valued it at $1.7 billion.
Benzinga

DriverReach Boosts Speed-to-Hire in Driver Recruiting

Ask any motor carrier what's giving them headaches and they'll likely say "hiring drivers". It's no surprise, considering we're in what many are calling an ongoing driver shortage. External factors have largely taken the blame for such woes. They've been an albatross around the neck of driver recruiters nationwide –...
Fortune

American businesses need to invest in tech education

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Computer and mathematical occupations are expected to see fast employment growth “as strong demand is expected for IT security and software development, in part due to increased prevalence of telework spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Fortune

How to find and hire the best tech talent in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Talent strategy has emerged as a top priority for boards of directors and C-suite leaders after the events of 2020 and 2021. But even before those eventful years, tech talent was already a major challenge, one that has since been magnified by pandemic-driven advancements in technology adoption. Today, successfully recruiting engineers, programmers, data scientists, and other advanced technical workers is more important than ever, but also more challenging.
pymnts

FinTech Automation Partners with Finicity to Use Open Banking Data on Infrastructure-as-a-Service Offering

Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform FinTech Automation (FTA) signed an agreement with Mastercard company Finicity on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to access consumer information for secure account validation and ownership when opening new accounts. Consumers can now connect their primary accounts to deposit funds into a new investment account, which will minimize risk by...
