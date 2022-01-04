ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-10 cents, soy up 5-8 cents, corn up 3-5 cents

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat rising on concerns about...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease after weather rally

* Broad markets slide after Fed comments encourage profit-taking. * Soy and corn still supported by weather risks in South America (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Thursday as broad selling in financial...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures lower as global supply concerns ease

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by strong harvests by Southern hemisphere producers that are easing global supply concerns, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 14-3/4 cents lower at $7.46 a bushel, after falling to $7.36, its lowest since Oct. 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 18-1/2 cents to $7.68-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 24-1/2 cents to end at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * For the week ended Dec. 30, wheat export sales of 51,100 tonnes were the lowest of the marketing year. * Argentina's wheat harvest for 2021/22 is expected to be 21.8 million tonnes versus 21.5 million tonnes previously estimated due to higher-than-expected yields, said Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease after drought-led rally

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected export sales weighed on the oilseed after a run-up earlier in the week, supported by dry conditions across several of South America's crop-producing regions. * CBOT March soybeans ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $2.40 to $411.00 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil fell 0.54 cents to 58.90 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to drop 11 million tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heat wave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on S.American dryness; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, though the market was on track for a weekly gain as adverse weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina curbed the prospect of strong production, while wheat was poised for a second weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS * The Most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $13.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0242 GMT. For the week, soybeans are up more than 3%. * Wheat lost 3.6% this week, while corn has added almost 2% to its value. * A drought in southern Brazil and increasingly hot and dry conditions in Argentina have put attention on potential yield losses for soybean and corn crops in the major exporting countries. * Brazilian soybean prices have climbed past last year's highs as hopes for another record harvest are dashed by dry weather in southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as it cut its crop outlook by 11 million tonnes. * AgRural now sees Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop at 133.4 million tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 144.7 million. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans, the firm said. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. * World food prices jumped 28% in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.'s food agency said on Thursday. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. MARKETS NEWS * Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Dec 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov 0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec 1000 EU HICP Flash YY Dec 1000 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY Dec 1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Dec 1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec 1330 US Unemployment Rate Dec 1330 US Average Earnings YY Dec (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher after mixed trade; Brazilian weather in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher after two-sided trade on Wednesday, supported by weather concerns across South America. * CBOT March soybeans ended 5 cents higher at $13.94-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.99, the highest for a most-active contract since July 20, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $1.30 to $413.40 a ton, with several contracts notching life-of-contract highs before turning lower. * CBOT March soyoil added 1.11 cents to 59.44 cents per lb. * Southern Brazil, along with as Argentina and Paraguay, is facing hot, dry conditions that could diminish crop production, while northern Brazil has been inundated with rains that have delayed harvest and threaten soybean quality. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million tonnes in January, according to agricultural association ANEC. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 400,000 to 1.350 million tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end up, session peak highest since July

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ended stronger on Wednesday after trading both sides of even and hitting the highest in nearly five months, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near even after overnight consolidation

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even on Wednesday, after consolidating overnight near a five-month high, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat followed. The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle falls on lagging slaughter rates

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, pressured by lagging slaughterhouse production, analysts said. "We're just not processing cattle fast enough. Some of the supply chain bottle necks that have affected the cattle market up to this point,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 5-month top, South American weather woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell 1.6% on Thursday, easing for the first time in four sessions amid a broad-based decline in markets, although concerns over adverse weather in South America capped losses. Wheat lost ground for a second session, while corn dropped nearly 1%. Asian shares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply worries * U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma - USDA (Recasts leading on both soybean and corn, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on Tuesday as prices were underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in South America that could hurt yields, while wheat rose after three straight sessions of falls. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $13.63-3/4 a bushel, as of 1145 GMT. Corn rose 0.9% to $5.94-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% to $7.62 a bushel. South American weather forecasts returned to dry and hot after beneficial rains last week in Brazil and Argentina. In Argentina, moisture deficits could expand to affect more than half of corn and soybean crops by next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. Gains in soybean, corn and wheat futures were capped by the disappointing U.S. weekly export inspections. Some 1.19 million tonnes of soybeans were exported in the week ended Dec. 30, down 32% from the previous four-week average and below analysts' estimates. U.S. exporters also shipped 596,092 tonnes of corn last week, down 45% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analysts' expectations, while 141,816 tonnes of wheat was inspected for export, below expectations and 70% below the previous four-week average. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Dec. 28, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 1145 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 762,00 4,00 0,53 770,75 -1,14 CBOT corn 594,25 5,00 0,85 593,25 0,17 CBOT soy 1363,75 8,25 0,61 1339,25 1,83 Paris wheat 276,25 2,25 0,82 278,50 -0,81 Paris maize 244,00 0,50 0,21 237,00 2,95 Paris rape 771,75 0,50 0,06 754,00 2,35 WTI crude oil 76,65 0,57 0,75 75,21 1,91 Euro/dlr 1,1280 0,00 -0,12 1,1368 -0,77 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures firm on weaker crop ratings

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lifted on Tuesday after the winter wheat crop was downgraded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finding additional support from rallying corn and soybean futures. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 12-1/2 cents to $8.04 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-3/4 cents to end at $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the USDA said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week a year earlier, according to European Commission data. The commission noted that figures for France were only complete up to November. * Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally on Brazilian dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, underpinned by hot, dry weather in Southern Brazil and Argentina that could cut yields, analysts said. * CBOT March soybeans gained 34-1/4 cents to $13.89-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.92-1/4, the highest for a most-active contract since July 21, 2021. * The most-active contract gained 2.58%, its biggest daily jump since Aug. 24, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures gained $3.40 to $414.70 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil added 4.91 cents to 58.33 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 1% to a four-week high on Tuesday, as worsening floods stoked worries about slumping production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures dip on regulatory concerns

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Tuesday, pressured by new federal efforts to address a lack of competition in the U.S. meat processing sector. The initiative, announced by President Joe Biden on Monday, includes funding for more independent meat processors, strengthening enforcement of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

hEDGEpoint cuts Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop estimate by 6 mln tonnes

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop is estimated at 138.5 million tons, nearly 6 million tonnes less than previously projected but still a record volume, hEDGEpoint Global Markets forecast on Tuesday. The forecast reduction is largely due to the impact of drought on crops in Parana...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while wheat rose after a three-session decline. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 31-1/2...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end lower on stronger U.S. currency

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, weighed by a stronger dollar that could discourage importers from purchasing U.S. crops, while recent snowfall aided U.S. winter wheat crops, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-3/4 cents lower at $7.58 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 10 cents to $7.91-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 14-1/4 cents at $9.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other currencies, firmed 0.25% to $96.207. * U.S exporters shipped 141,816 tonnes of wheat last week, down 70% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analyst expectations. * Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live and feeder cattle futures ease

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Monday, remaining near recent highs as back-month contracts climbed to new highs on expectations of tighter supplies to come. CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.775 cent at 138.925 cents per pound, though back-month contracts starting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy rallies on South American weather, but U.S. exports weigh

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Monday, supported by risks of hot and dry weather for South American crops as they near harvest. Wheat fell, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar and pulled corn lower. The most active soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans start 2022 on positive note as strong demand supports

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Monday with both markets starting 2022 on a positive note as strong demand underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground, supported by shrinking world supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
AGRICULTURE

