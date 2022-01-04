Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 18 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 31 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 10 3/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 10 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 1 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up...

www.dtnpf.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures All Lower

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 12 to 13 cents lower; wheat futures are 21 cents to 26 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday with trade holding above $6.00. There is ag futures weakness Thursday morning and flat spread action with corn holding up the best so far. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums into the new year and demand soft with a large stocks build reporter Wednesday continuing to pressure margins.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Waver on Mixed API Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange edged higher in early trade Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories during the final week of 2021 accompanied with massive builds in gasoline and distillates fuel supplies amid early signs of Omicron-led destruction to domestic fuel demand.
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

What $6 Corn Means for the Cattle Market

When it comes to understanding markets, it's far too costly to look at things from a simple, singular perspective. What may be good for today could be the dismay of tomorrow, and what seems supportive long term usually comes as bitter pill to swallow today. When it comes to weathering the blows of the market, it's vital to understand that there is always a long- and short-term game being played, and both are inherently important to understand. While Tuesday's advancement to $6.00 per bushel corn came as a heavy load to bear, there could be some good that comes from the corn's expensive price tag.
AGRICULTURE
etftrends.com

Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets. While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

South American weather supports soybeans, corn

Soybeans were sharply higher on commercial and technical buying. Most forecasts have more hot, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina, lowering production potential. Parts of central and northern Brazil are seeing early harvest delays due to excessive rain, which could have an impact on export availability. China has reportedly purchased significant amounts of Brazil’s new crop, anticipating an early harvest following faster than normal planting. CONAB’s next round of estimates for Brazil is out on Tuesday, the 11th. There was also spillover from soybean products and crush demand is solid. Soybean oil was supported by global vegetable oil demand expectations. Bean meal was mostly higher on bull spreading. There are still no deliveries against the January soybean meal contract.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Best of the Rest of 2021's Top Ag Stories

OMAHA (DTN) -- From pandemic-related supply-chain issues to destructive storms, cybersecurity breaches and a change of leadership in the White House, 2021 had more than its fair share of big stories. But those weren't the only things that happened last year. Beyond the major events that dominated the headlines last...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

US Wheat Prices Dive in Final Week Of 2021

U.S. winter wheat prices headed to Christmas on a bullish note, trading above $8.00 and not far from their highest prices of the year. In the final week of 2021, however, March Chicago wheat fell lower in four of the five trading days, losing 44 cents as it finished at $7.70 3/4, managing to stay only slight above its 100-day average at $7.69. Fundamentally, USDA has estimated ending stocks of SRW wheat at 93 million bushels (mb), their second lowest level in 14 years. Normally, that would be tight enough to keep prices well supported through winter. But the one thing we don't know is if end users have satisfied their buying needs for the season. Technically speaking, the trend remains up, but a close below the December low of $7.51, if it happened, would confirm the end of Chicago wheat's uptrend.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Sale Barns Ready for Large Receipts After Holiday Hiatus

As the market trailed through December, we were all ready to soak up the holiday festivities and enjoy a day or two of Christmas bliss, but now that we've made it to the new year, the market is equally as anxious to get back to a normal pace and see what 2022 has to offer.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

A Look Back at the 2021 Grain Markets

(KMAland) -- A new calendar year presents a good opportunity to look back at the year in the grain markets. Mike Zuzolo, is the President and Founder of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas. He says the 2021 commodity markets picked up right where 2020 left off. “A cost-push inflationary...
BUSINESS
kiwaradio.com

Livestock economist gives 2022 hog market outlook

IARN — A livestock economist is reviewing trends in the hog markets heading into the new year. Dr. Steve Meyer with Partners for Production Agriculture says the most recent USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report showed inventory of 74.2 million head, down four percent from last year. Meyer explains the report shows hog supplies will still be rebounding next year, and prices are good.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Grain market fundamentals to watch for 2022

Sometimes it can feel daunting and downright frustrating to know what factors affect grain prices these days. With a global marketplace, there is more to monitor and understand than just the crop growing in your backyard. In an effort to help narrow your focus, I recommend you monitor these factors...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Prices Boost Seedings

USDA will furnish some key reports on Jan. 12, 2022, including the annual Crop Production report and the quarterly On- and Off-farm Grain Stocks as of Dec. 1, 2021. Those reports will be incorporated into that day's release of the January 2022 World Ag Supply-Demand Estimates (WASDE). Almost lost in...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Supply Chain Woes Made Challenging Year for Ag Businesses, Farmers

Each year, DTN publishes our choices for the top 10 ag news stories of the year, as selected by DTN analysts, editors and reporters. Today, we complete the countdown with No. 1: Supply chain woes made for a challenging year for farmers and agribusinesses. **. LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- This...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit their advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybean Meal Keeps Nudging Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 4 cents and March KC wheat was down 2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, staying near its highest prices of 2021 as investors seem relieved that although new cases of coronavirus are rising rapidly, a heavy-handed response is not being needed to manage the situation.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Not Seeing Much Movement

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher, beans are narrowly mixed and wheat is narrowly mixed. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade holding the upper end of the range heading toward the Christmas break. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year. Basis has shown signs of softness short term with fall field nearly wrapped up and a quieter export wire in recent days.
AGRICULTURE

