Arroyo Grande, CA

Bearcats basketball team plays Arroyo Grande tonight

By Reporter Dick Mason
 5 days ago

North County high school basketball update

– This week in North County high school basketball, the Paso Robles Bearcats boys team plays Tuesday night at Arroyo Grande. The Bearcats are 1-13. The Eagles are 7-7. That game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The Atascadero Greyhounds boys basketball team hosts Mission Prep at 6:30 Tuesday evening on the hilltop.

The Greyhounds are 9-4 for the season. The Royals are 7-7. Tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Atascadero High School Gym.

Paso Robles girls basketball team beats Monterey Thursday

Next up the Bearcats will host Nipomo next Tuesday. – The Paso Robles High School girls basketball team beat Monterey High School in non-conference game Thursday afternoon at Gil Asa Gym. The Bearcats jumped out to an early lead, and dominated the game against the smaller Toreadores. Bearcat seniors Jenelle and Jacey Loewen penetrated the Monterey defense. They passed well inside and dominated the boards. A balanced attack gave the Bearcats a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Bearcats led 33-13.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles, CA
