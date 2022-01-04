ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oil lost more ground on Monday as rapidly climbing cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant hit economic activity, although losses were curbed by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya. Brent crude slid 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $81.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

U.S. oil futures show tight supply to stay despite Omicron fears

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxf. Get instant alerts when news breaks...
CUSHING, OK
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the...
POTUS
Financial World

Brent crude prices close above $80/barrel as OPEC+ clings to February output hike

On Tuesday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures almost bounced back to a November peak, when Omicron worries had sent shockwaves across global commodity markets, as the Saudi-led 14-member OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) alongside its Russia-backed allies, often called as OPEC+, had agreed to cling on to their previous decision to hike output as early as by February, mostly driven by anticipation that the omicron variant would have a much-lower than anticipated impact on global demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil prices rose by 1% early on Wednesday, with Brent Crude topping $80 per barrel, after OPEC+ signaled confidence in oil demand through the Omicron wave and reiterated its view that the variant’s impact on fuel consumption would likely be “mild and short-lived.”. As of 10:02 a.m. EST...
TRAFFIC
ShareCast

OPEC+ raises oil output by 0.4m b/d, as expected

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its main allies went ahead and raised their combined output target as planned. In their videoconference, OPEC+ countries' energy ministers said the cartel's production would rise by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as per the strategy that they outlined in mid-2021. Their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

