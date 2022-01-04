ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday morning weather

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slight warming trend will begin today after morning lows in the...

www.fox26houston.com

wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for central Indiana

Our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is here. The coldest air of the season will be with us overnight. Expect single-digit low temperatures with wind chill 0 to -10 below zero Friday morning. After a chilly Friday with highs in the 20s temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have rain late Saturday through early Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
fox34.com

Much warmer Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more very cold start to the day tomorrow followed by a much warmer afternoon, highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs this afternoon topped out in the 20s and 30s across the South Plains, putting us around 20-30 degrees below average for this time of year. That was all thanks to a strong cold front that moved through overnight and brought us breezy, frigid conditions this morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: A burst of snow tonight then a blast of cold Friday

* Winter weather advisory 9 tonight through 5 a.m. Friday *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Chilly today, snow comes tonight. Some feel dismay, some feel delight. Express forecast. Today: Partly sunny, turning cloudy in afternoon. Highs: 37-41.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Colder Air Returns Friday

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night. TONIGHT...
DOTHAN, AL
WYFF4.com

More rain coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, expect mixed precipitation early this evening with snow in the NC mountains and cold rain for everyone south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. The rain will dry and clear out after 11 p.m. After midnight, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper teens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Rain will be moving into the metro Atlanta area this afternoon. Ultimately, as a cold front heads through Georgia, there will be a big difference in temperatures from north to south.
GEORGIA STATE
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

A cold front moving in today will bring a drier north breeze followed by a chilly night tonight. Lows could reach the mid to upper 30s Friday morning. Friday should remain cool and dry, but big changes await for the weekend. A south breeze will return humidity as another front approaches from the northwest, so rain is likely from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. 2-3" of rain could fall in spots this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Winter temperatures return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
spacecityweather.com

Is winter over?

One year ago, after a warm spell in early January, several readers asked if the 2020-2021 winter was effectively over for the Houston region. Our response at the time was, “It is decidedly not, but we are having quite mild conditions during what is normally the ‘dead’ of winter.” Of course, a little more than one month later, temperatures plunged as part of the Valentine’s deep freeze that prompted widespread, prolonged power outages, deaths, and significant home damage due to burst pipes.
HOUSTON, TX

