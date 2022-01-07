ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Ltd. (SE) Lower as Tencent to Sell 14.5M Shares

Buy Zoom (ZM) Stock as Valuation is Appealing - Citic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citic analyst Chen Junyun initiated research coverage on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy rating and a $260.00 per share price target. In a client note sent to...
GameStop (GME) Stock Up 20% in Pre-Market on NFT and Crypto Plans, Analyst Skeptical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After taking over the art world by storm, NFTs next big destination seems to be the gaming industry. As the WSJ reported yesterday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has established a division within a company whose main focus will be to create its own NFT marketplace.
IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (VBOC) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Alibaba Shares Shoot Up In Hong Kong Alongside JD, Other Tech Stocks, Leading Hang Seng Higher

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies rose in Hong Kong on Friday, leading the benchmark Hang Seng Index higher. What’s Moving: Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher in a range of 0.5% to 3%, while Li Auto Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LI) shares have lost 1%.
Tencent sells $3.01 billion stake in Singapore tech group Sea

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK: 0700 ) on Wednesday sold a stake worth $3.01 billion in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. Tencent sold 14.5 million shares in Sea Ltd at $208 each in a block trade, according to a term sheet...
3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
Pinduoduo drops as Tencent sells Sea Ltd shares, Ark Fund sells

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) declined 11% as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reportedly sold Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) shares at the bottom end of a range and one of Cathie Wood's Ark funds sold shares of the Chinese ecommerce company. Tencent aimed to unload stock in a block trade of 14.5M Sea shares, offered at $208-$212...
Abbott (ABT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.4% to $0.47; $5B Stock Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
