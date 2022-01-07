Sea Ltd. (SE) Lower as Tencent to Sell 14.5M Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citic analyst Chen Junyun initiated research coverage on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy rating and a $260.00 per share price target. In a client note sent to...
After taking over the art world by storm, NFTs next big destination seems to be the gaming industry. As the WSJ reported yesterday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has established a division within a company whose main focus will be to create its own NFT marketplace.
The new year offers a performance reset for fund managers. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is surely looking to climb out of the hole her flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), dug in 2021, but the Innovation ETF just keeps digging deeper. ARK's Innovation fund hit new 52-week lows on Thursday...
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies rose in Hong Kong on Friday, leading the benchmark Hang Seng Index higher. What’s Moving: Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher in a range of 0.5% to 3%, while Li Auto Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LI) shares have lost 1%.
(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK: 0700 ) on Wednesday sold a stake worth $3.01 billion in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. Tencent sold 14.5 million shares in Sea Ltd at $208 each in a block trade, according to a term sheet...
Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) declined 11% as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reportedly sold Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) shares at the bottom end of a range and one of Cathie Wood's Ark funds sold shares of the Chinese ecommerce company. Tencent aimed to unload stock in a block trade of 14.5M Sea shares, offered at $208-$212...
NIO – which aims to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – rose as much as 17% to $33.04 intraday before pulling back some to close at $32.42, up 14.8% from Wednesday’s close at $28.25. Shares had also fallen to a $27.52 intraday low during Wednesday’s session – their weakest level since October 2020.
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
