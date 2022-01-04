Siemplify is Joining Forces with Google Cloud

By 2030, more than 24 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices will have entered our cities, workplaces and homes, according to Transforma Insights. For years, I have been working to make sure that these devices have a healthy immune system so that they can defend against malicious attacks. This begins with a root of trust. Without it, there is no way to determine the security of the system and every component around it. This opens the door for potential vulnerabilities. With every vertical market responsible for creating safe and secure devices-from smart home devices to satellite networks-there are building blocks that need to be assembled in the design and development stages of these devices. IT developers face many challenges when striving towards this, but there are some key lessons they can follow to be successful.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO