President Joe Biden touted an agreement Tuesday between wireless carriers and U.S. regulators to allow the deployment of 5G wireless technology in two weeks. AT&T and Verizon said Monday they would delay activating the new service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He cited airline industry concerns that the technology's rollout could interfere with sensitive electronic systems on aircraft and disrupt thousands of daily flights.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO