Man Utd defender Mengi delighted with Birmingham switch

Paul Pogba is set to spend up to another month on the sidelines with a calf injury, despite previously being expected to return imminently.The Manchester United midfielder has not played since suffering the injury while on international duty with France in November and is yet to appear under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Rangnick had previously said that he expected Pogba to begin training again in the new year but revised that timescale on Friday.“A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. "I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO