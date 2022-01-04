ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd defender Mengi delighted with Birmingham switch

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United defender Teden Mengi is delighted with his loan move to Birmingham City. Mengi has moved to St Andrew's for the remainder of the season. “I am delighted to be here. [I am] ready to work hard and kick on...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Man Utd defender Laird joins Bournemouth

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ethan Laird on loan until the end of this season. The English defender spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with Swansea City, making 21 appearances for the south Wales club. Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website: "Ethan is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Birmingham move for Man Utd attacker Amad

Birmingham City are eyeing Manchester United attacker Amad. The Mirror says Birmingham are closing in on a loan deal for Amad. The Ivorian teen has been allowed to leave Old Trafford to gain first-team experience and Lee Bowyer is bang in the race to sign the talented teen. The former...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard defends Rangnick ahead of Man Utd FA Cup clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has defended Manchester United counterpart Ralf Rangnick ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie. Like United boss Ralf Rangnick, Gerrard took over at Villa when the season was well underway. Gerrard has won half of his eight Premier League fixtures so far. Rangnick, by contrast, has lost one of five – but the manner of the defeat against Bruno Lage's Wolves caused consternation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bonner hails Cambridge 'fairy tale' as players eye Man Utd for next FA Cup round

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner says they pulled off a "fairy tale" with their stunning FA Cup win at Newcastle United. The League One side dumped the Magpies out despite the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and new signing Kieran Trippier all starting for Eddie Howe. Bonner told BBC Sport: "We...
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick impressed as Pogba hands Man Utd return boost

Paul Pogba is ready to make a return to Manchester United training. The Sun says he will return to full training in the coming week after getting the green light from the Manchester United doctors. Pogba has not pulled on a red shirt for two months after damaging a thigh...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Varane: Exciting to make FA Cup debut

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is keen to make his FA Cup debut tomorrow. United host Aston Villa in the third round on Monday night. "I know it's an important competition and part of the history of the club, and I know it's exciting for fans," Varane told manutd.com. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick insists Man Utd players can handle change of formations

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is confident the players can handle a change of formation. The 63-year-old, who has been at the club for just over a month, explained his thoughts about a variety of possible formations. “Well, I think most teams have their system in England and they stick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd fullback Alvaro Fernandez interesting Ipswich Town

Manchester United fullback Alvaro Fernandez is interesting Ipswich Town. Football Insider says Ipswich are interested in signing Fernandez,. The Spaniard, who joined United in 2020 from Real Madrid, is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds and would benefit from some time away from Old Trafford, experiencing English football at first-team level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire says Man Utd deserve criticism and they must justify wearing shirt

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits the team deserve recent criticism and have to show they have what it takes to pull on the shirt.The Red Devils suffered a first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick with a 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Wolves on Monday night.United’s meek performance was followed by reports about a poor mood inside the dressing room, and on the back of being branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender turned TV pundit Gary Neville during half-time of the 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle.💬 @HarryMaguire93 says the dressing room is together and is determined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United midfielder out for another month with calf problem

Paul Pogba is set to spend up to another month on the sidelines with a calf injury, despite previously being expected to return imminently.The Manchester United midfielder has not played since suffering the injury while on international duty with France in November and is yet to appear under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Rangnick had previously said that he expected Pogba to begin training again in the new year but revised that timescale on Friday.“A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. "I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I...
SOCCER
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

