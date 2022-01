Terex Utilities has begun expansion of its Huron, S.D., facility to increase capacity for fabrication, machining, and welding of core components for its aerial devices and digger derricks. The facility upgrade includes an 11,400-sq.-ft. addition to the existing building, investment in new machining and welding equipment, modernized ventilation systems, and remodeled office space. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

