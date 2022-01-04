ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Riley reflects on heartache of suffering a miscarriage last year

By Sharnaz Shahid
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Riley has reflected on losing her baby after she suffered a miscarriage last year. Taking to social media to mark the new year, the Countdown mathematician - who is married to professional dancer Pasha Kovalev - detailed her heartache in a moving post. "This time last year I...

Hello Magazine

Rachel Riley's Russian NYE dinner with husband Pasha Kovalev has got fans talking

Countdown star Rachel Riley welcomed the new year with husband Pasha Kovalev from their cosy London home - and their intimate evening has got fans talking. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who met her husband on the show back in 2013, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of their NYE festivities. Pictured on a sparkling table were two large bowls filled with delicious-looking Russian dishes, which Rachel went on to explain were her and Pasha's attempt at "vegan Russian New Year!"
toofab.com

Kylie Jenner Shares Bump Photo, Reflects on 2021 'Heartaches'

Jenner looked back at the "significant changes" in her life. Kylie Jenner took a moment on New Year's Eve to reflect on the highs and lows of 2021. Sharing a previously unseen black and white photo of her baby bump, the expecting reality TV star looked back at her tumultuous year -- which included a pregnancy announcement, the end of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the start of a new show at Hulu and the Astroworld concert tragedy which left 10 dead.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff Gets Real, Says Miscarriage Has Stolen Her Pregnancy Joy

One can always leave it to Tori Roloff to keep things real. No matter how personal the topic. No matter how painful the topic. The Little People, Big World star announced on November 17 that she's pregnant with her third child, writing at the time:. "Baby Roloff will be joining...
Pasha Kovalev
Person
Rachel Riley
The Independent

Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings and heartaches’ of 2021 as she wishes fans happy new year

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year while reflecting on the “significant changes” 2021 made in her life and its “many heartaches”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, which showed her clasping her hands over her growing baby bump.She wrote in the caption: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought but also the many heartaches it held.“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.“I pray this new year is...
Daily Mail

Louise Thompson is seen for the first time since giving birth

Louise Thompson has been seen for the first time since revealing she nearly died giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter. The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, who spent five weeks in hospital suffering from complications following the birth of her first child, headed out with her fiancé Ryan Libbey in Chelsea on Wednesday.
Elite Daily

Kylie Reflected On Her Blessings And Heartaches In Her Final IG Post Of 2021

In Kylie Jenner’s New Year’s Eve Instagram post, the reality star reflected on the “blessings” and “heartaches” that 2021 brought her. Many fans took notice that the post was one of the first pics she’s shared since her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival led to a crowd surge resulting in 10 concert attendees losing their life on Nov. 5. Jenner previously shared a Christmas throwback pic of her momager, Kris Jenner, in support of Kris’ new holiday song cover of “Jingle Bells.” Although Jenner’s year ended on a tragic note, the 24-year-old has had a ton of blessings in 2021, including her second pregnancy, so Kylie Jenner’s New Year’s Eve IG post for 2022 was really reflective.
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Shares Previously Unseen Photos Of Pregnancy With Late Son Zen, As Heartbroken Parents Continue To Grieve

Nick Cannon's baby mama is continuing to grieve the loss of her baby boy by remembering happier times. Taking to her Instagram in the predawn hours of Tuesday, the supermodel shared a previously unseen photograph of herself and the comedian when she was pregnant with Zen Scott Cannon, who passed away a little over a week ago at the age of 5 months.
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
Us Weekly

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
