We are closer to the sun today than we will be all year...and it's cold as hell. At 12:52 AM on Tuesday, January 4, the Earth was ‘only’ 91,403,702 miles away from the Sun. Earth is closest to the sun every year in early January. On July 4th, we’ll be 94,510,558 miles away from the Sun --- which is the furthest we will be all year. So, the Earth moves closer and farther from the sun by over three million miles, every year.

