UK’s Johnson to hold Coronavirus press conference today

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.Sir Keir will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner stepping in to face Boris Johnson The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power. Read More Budget 2021 live: Sunak pledges Covid recovery ‘optimism’Budget 2021: Everything we know so farBudget: What has already been announced?

