We are now enduring our fifth wave caused by a new variant “Omicron,” having immune escape properties and by some estimates over three times as infectious as the Delta Variant. Omicron has a different evolutionary path than Delta and there is evidence Omicron may have evolved in rodents and then reinfected mankind. We can expect continued surges in the future caused by a variety of different variants. Herd immunity and returning to “Normal” is no longer an option. We need a paradigm shift in how we view SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO