Allegheny Co Health Dept reporting almost 15,000 COVID-19 cases since Dec. 27

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting almost 15,000 new coronavirus cases between December 27 to January 2.

UPMC hospitals are packed with COVID-19 patients. About 75-percent of them are unvaccinated. UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Yealy spoke to Marty Griffin on KDKA Radio Monday on the rise of the omicron variant.

“What I’m more concerned about is how many people, particularly the unvaccinated, or the most-vulnerable, the elderly or immuno-suppressed, who are getting sick and need hospital care.”

“We’re seeing very high numbers of that.”

UPMC also says it is dealing with staffing shortages as more workers are testing positive.

