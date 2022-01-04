ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Co Health Dept reporting almost 15,000 COVID-19 cases since Dec. 27

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOZSX_0dcP4mx600

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting almost 15,000 new coronavirus cases between December 27 to January 2.

UPMC hospitals are packed with COVID-19 patients. About 75-percent of them are unvaccinated. UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Yealy spoke to Marty Griffin on KDKA Radio Monday on the rise of the omicron variant.

“What I’m more concerned about is how many people, particularly the unvaccinated, or the most-vulnerable, the elderly or immuno-suppressed, who are getting sick and need hospital care.”

“We’re seeing very high numbers of that.”

UPMC also says it is dealing with staffing shortages as more workers are testing positive.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Statesman

After a delay, Idaho hospitals revived COVID-19 vaccine mandates. What was the outcome?

As COVID-19 cases spike again in the Treasure Valley, Idaho health care systems that have implemented vaccination requirements have reported high levels of compliance, while also offering exemptions to a subset of employees. St. Luke’s Health System, the state’s largest hospital system, announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement last summer. The...
IDAHO STATE
wshu.org

Pediatric COVID cases are rising rapidly in Connecticut

Pediatric coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut have risen dramatically in recent weeks, and health officials are reporting crowded emergency rooms in children’s hospitals. An average of 21 children per day were hospitalized across the state last week, doubling the average number of pediatric coronavirus patients over the course of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Hospitals Now ‘At Capacity’ From COVID Spread

Rising COVID-19 cases in Delaware County means all of the county hospitals are now at capacity, writes Kathleeen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “Our community, especially our hospitals and emergency departments are overwhelmed by the impact, not just from COVID patients but those needing care for medical emergencies and accidents,” Delaware County Medical Advisor Dr. Lisa O’Mahony said Wednesday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
KFVS12

39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, January 6. The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan. 10. and Wednesday, Jan. 12. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wlen.com

Lenawee County Health Dept. Reports First Omicron Variant Cases of COVID-19

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department has been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services of two Lenawee County residents with confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. One of the residents tested positive on December 22nd, while the other tested positive on December 23rd… and it was reported to the LCHD on Wednesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Upmc#Allegheny Co Health Dept#Kdka Radio#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
wevv.com

Indiana Reports More Than 15,000 New Positive Cases of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health reported another record-breaking day of new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday. ISDH reported 15,277 new positive cases of the virus throughout the state in its report Thursday. The state health department said that Thursday's increase brought the total number of individuals now known to...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Beaver County Times

Allegheny Health Network changes visitation policy as COVID-19 cases surge locally

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across local communities, one local healthcare network is taking steps to increase protections for its patients. Allegheny Health Network has placed increased restrictions on visitors to their hospitals, reducing the number of guests allowed inside their facilities throughout the day. Doctors said that the increased number of patients being treated for the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 within their hospitals was the cause for the immediate change.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
AMA

AMA: CDC quarantine and isolation guidance is confusing, counterproductive

“Nearly two years into this pandemic, with Omicron cases surging across the country, the American people should be able to count on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for timely, accurate, clear guidance to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Instead, the new recommendations on quarantine and isolation are not only confusing, but are risking further spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy