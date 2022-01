The German DAX Index has rallied towards the €16,250 level, which ties in with the recent highs. That being said, if we do break out above the recent high, then it is likely that the DAX will continue to grind much higher, but it certainly makes sense if we do pull back. After all, this market has been somewhat parabolic as of late, so we should see a little bit of a pullback. It would be very healthy, and a move towards the €16,000 level would not be a bad idea at all.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO