The Memphis Grizzlies are road warriors. Ask the Warriors, Suns, Jazz, and now the Nets. The Grizzlies’ brilliant stretch of play continues, as they kicked off 2022 with a resounding win over the Brooklyn Nets. Though there was a stretch in the 4th quarter where the Nets bench cut the lead down from 23, the Grizzlies were very much in control the entire game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO