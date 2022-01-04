Controversy Hits 'Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune'

Photo: Getty Images

Wheel Of Fortune is starting 2022 a lot like how they ended 2021 - with some controversy. You'll recall the end of last year saw the game show make headlines for not awarding a prize to a contestant who solved a puzzle correctly because they took too long of a pause. The show also upset viewers because of a rather confusing puzzle that cost another player some big money. Well they've kicked off the year with yet another incident, this one on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune .

It all went down while actress/singer/TV personality Raven-Symone attempted to solve a puzzle that fell under the category of "'70s Song Lyrics." The board showed "A_ _A _A _A _TA_ _ N' A _ _ _ _ _TA_ _ N' A _ _ _ _ " and Raven was all set to solve it, but before she did, host Pat Sajak warned her to be "real careful" as she did so , suggesting she go slowly. Confused, Raven instead decided to keep spinning. She asked for an "S" and again was ready to solve but once again Pat advised her to "carefully say everything that's up there." Once more unsure of herself, she chose to spin again instead of take a stab at it.

After Pat noted there's "a lot of tension here," Raven this time guessed an "L" and decided to finally give it a go and solve the puzzle, saying "Ah Ah Ah Ah Stayin' Alive Stayin' Alive." A disappointed Pat responded, "Can't take that." They moved on to the next contestant, actress and reality star Tori Spelling , who lamented, "Oh I feel bad," then properly solved it, saying "Ah Ha Ha Ha Stayin' Alive Stayin' Alive." When Pat said she was right, Raven screamed "WHAT?!?" only to have the host explain what she did wrong . Pat added, "I did my best to help out, Raven, I'm sorry!"

Raven didn't wind up winning the game and wound up in third place, but she still won $30,000 for charity by appearing on the show.