ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

City begins offering outdoor winter activities this week

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeQab_0dcP4LJb00

Snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking and free sled rentals are among the offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Following this week’s snowfall, the City’s Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for winter activities at parks and public spaces across Grand Rapids.

The department will have free sled rentals at two City parks with sledding hills, as well as groomed trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire biking at Indian Trails Golf Course.

Free sled rentals and winter clothing rentals will be available beginning Jan. 8 at the following parks every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., weather permitting:

  • Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE)
  • Plaster Creek Park (2401 Buchanan Ave. SW)

Additional pop-up sledding events at other hills across the park system will be announced as weather allows. Pop-up events will be announced on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages. The sled rental program is provided through the City’s Thrive Outside initiative, which aims to create equitable, meaningful outdoor experiences for young people and families in Grand Rapids. Learn more about Thrive Outside Grand Rapids HERE.

In addition to sled rentals, the Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering winter activities at Indian Trails Golf Course. The trail system — located at 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE — is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for fat tire biking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, weather permitting.

The clubhouse will be open and staffed for snowshoe rentals and concession sales 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The winter recreation trail system features a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop and a 2-mile cross country ski and snowshoe loop. Use of the trail system for the day is $3. A season pass is $15. Snowshoes will be available to rent when the clubhouse is open and are included with admission. Visitors must bring their own fat tire bikes and cross-country skis. Day and season passes can be purchased online HERE.

“Activating our parks and public spaces in the winter months is one of our key priorities,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said. “The activities at Indian Trails Golf Course have grown in popularity over the years and we’re excited to see the property get continued use in all seasons.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia hearing begins

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as fans of Djokovic in Serbia nervously awaited a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Marquardt
NBC News

2022 Golden Globes winners (and losers) won't be on TV. So what?

If an awards show happens and nobody sees it, does it matter? That sounds like the beginning of a film industry joke, but this weekend it will become a very real question. On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will hold its annual Golden Globes celebration, normally a live television event that has kicked off awards season since the 1990s. But due to Covid and controversy, there will be no “show” in the traditional sense in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

29
Followers
159
Post
629
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy