City begins offering outdoor winter activities this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Following this week’s snowfall, the City’s Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for winter activities at parks and public spaces across Grand Rapids.

The department will have free sled rentals at two City parks with sledding hills, as well as groomed trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire biking at Indian Trails Golf Course.

Free sled rentals and winter clothing rentals will be available beginning Jan. 8 at the following parks every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., weather permitting:

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE)

Plaster Creek Park (2401 Buchanan Ave. SW)

Additional pop-up sledding events at other hills across the park system will be announced as weather allows. Pop-up events will be announced on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages. The sled rental program is provided through the City’s Thrive Outside initiative, which aims to create equitable, meaningful outdoor experiences for young people and families in Grand Rapids. Learn more about Thrive Outside Grand Rapids HERE.

In addition to sled rentals, the Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering winter activities at Indian Trails Golf Course. The trail system — located at 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE — is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for fat tire biking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, weather permitting.

The clubhouse will be open and staffed for snowshoe rentals and concession sales 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The winter recreation trail system features a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop and a 2-mile cross country ski and snowshoe loop. Use of the trail system for the day is $3. A season pass is $15. Snowshoes will be available to rent when the clubhouse is open and are included with admission. Visitors must bring their own fat tire bikes and cross-country skis. Day and season passes can be purchased online HERE.

“Activating our parks and public spaces in the winter months is one of our key priorities,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said. “The activities at Indian Trails Golf Course have grown in popularity over the years and we’re excited to see the property get continued use in all seasons.”