The supermarket chain Morrisons will remove “use-by” dates from milk packaging by the end of January in an attempt to save millions of pints from being wasted.The British supermarket is suggesting that customers should use a simple sniff test to work out whether or not the cow’s milk is off or still usable.Bottles sold by Morrisons will still carry “best before” dates, which give customers an indication of when the milk will taste at its best, but the milk can can often still be used safely for several days after that point.Every year in the UK about 330,000 tonnes of...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO