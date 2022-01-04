ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oterra is building a natural color empire with trio of acquisitions including Food Ingredient Solutions

By Elizabeth Crawford
Food Navigator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural color supplier Oterra continues its shopping spree as it strives to become a leading force in the highly fragmented food color segment with the acquisitions of Food Ingredient Solutions and Diana Foods – both of which expand its global footprint. The deals, both completed in in December,...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Navigator

Melodea joins sustainable packaging movement with bio-based barrier coatings

Israel-based green technology start-up Melodea has developed two bio-based barrier coatings to protect both packaged goods and the environment. “​MelOx and Melodea VBcoat offer very high barrier performance – as good as plastic,”​ Dr. Shaul Lapidot, CEO and co-founder at Melodea told FoodNavigator-USA. “Instead of ending...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticsnews.com

TricorBraun builds on packaging platform with two acquisitions

Packaging designer and supplier TricorBraun is making two acquisitions, including one firm known for its work in plastics. St. Louis-based TricorBraun has purchased Zuckerman Honickman Inc. of King of Prussia, Pa., which provides packaging and containers, including both hot-fill and cold-fill plastic bottles. TricorBraun also acquired Vessel Packaging, a distributor...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Food Navigator

Euromonitor: Trends to watch in plant-based milk

With US$18bn in global retail sales, plant-based milk alternatives represent the gateway into plant-based foods for many consumers who are looking to reduce consumption of animal-based products, which continues to propel the category forward with new innovations and opportunities for manufacturers in the area. In the US, plant-based milk represents...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Denmark's Oterra acquires Diana Food's Holbeach site

Denmark-based natural food colours supplier Oterra has completed its acquisition of Diana Food's natural colourings business, which includes its factories at Holbeach, Lincolnshire and Cossé in France. The move was confirmed shortly before Oterra's further acquisition of US-based Food Ingredient Solutions, which operates sites in Teterboro, New Jersey, and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Direct Marketing Solutions Announces Acquisition to Expand Operations Coast-to-Coast

Company’s East and West locations solidify commitment to providing best-in-class service to clients. Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS), a world-class, integrated direct marketing company and one of the largest marketing mailers on the West Coast, announced the acquisition of Mailing Services of Pittsburgh’s (MSP) Freedom, Pennsylvania plant assets, expanding the company’s reach to the Eastern part of the United States.
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

S2G Ventures on future of food: 'We are entering into a global food transition'

The global food industry is entering a period of radical transformation, which S2G Ventures likens to the decades-long $4 trillion global energy transition that ushered in disruptive clean technology innovation and sustainable solutions. "The food transition is still in its infancy but is being propelled by seismic tailwinds: massive demographic...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Colors#Natural Ingredients#Food Ingredient Solutions#Diana Foods#Eqt#Chr Hansen#Zion Market Research#North American
Food Navigator

US non-alcoholic beverage brands join together to spur industry forward: 'We're going to see a continual and accelerated evolution of products'

A collection of alcohol alternative brands have created the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) in the US: noting ‘one of the largest cultural shifts in decades’ as American consumers become increasingly interested in mindful drinking. The new association's president, Marcos Salazar, highlights how its innovative members are redefining the concept of going out for a drink.
DRINKS
Chicago Business Journal

RBO PrintLogistix Announces Acquisition of Reign Print Solutions

RBO PrintLogistix, a top brand deployment partner, acquired Reign Print Solutions, further growing the organization’s market footprint. The acquired print solutions provider and its employees will begin operating as Reign Print Solutions, an RBO Company, effective immediately until April 1, 2022, when the full entity will continue to operate as RBO. “We are thrilled to have the Reign Print Solutions team join us as we continue to expand our ability to serve brands and their marketing supply chain needs nationwide,” says Cathy Armstrong, CEO of RBO. “Our organization has been fortunate to grow throughout these challenging times. Both RBO and Reign’s commitment to best-in-class service and quality has made this union possible, allowing us to continue on our positive growth track.” Since 1987, Reign Print Solutions has been helping quality organizations effectively communicate and distribute their message to the marketplace. “We are excited to join RBO in their effort to help customers connect with their clients in relevant and meaningful ways," says Bill Jourdan. "Whether the solution calls for label solutions, a direct marketing piece, a transactional mail program, or an e-commerce platform, partnering with RBO, we will provide the solution the client needs to grow.” RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO can execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

Vejii acquires VEDGEco strengthening B2B capabilities in plant-based food distribution

Vejii, a growing online marketplace for plant-based items, soon will be able to better help the brands it features make the leap from e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retail and restaurants with the $6.2m acquisition of the Hawaii-based B2B-focused vegan wholesaler and distributor VEDGEco USA Inc. Up until recently, Vejii primarily focused...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Oterra seals the deal for Diana Food’s unit

HÖRSHOLM, DENMARK — Oterra announced on Dec. 29 that it has closed its acquisition of the Diana Food’s color business from Symrise AG. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction was first announced in September. Oterra said it now will begin working to fully...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
aithority.com

Comar Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio With Omega Packaging Acquisition

Comar, a premier supplier of custom medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions, announced it has acquired Omega Packaging, a manufacturer of injection and blow molded products serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and skin care markets. Omega Packaging’s line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities advance Comar’s strategy to serve healthcare customers with end-to-end custom manufacturing capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Financing for the transaction was led by Golub Capital Credit Opportunities with participation from Brightwood Capital and Everberg Capital.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Co-manufacturer completes acquisition of Weston Foods’ ambient division

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Contract manufacturer Hearthside Foods Solutions, LLC. on Dec. 29 completed the acquisition of Weston Foods Ambient Division assets for C$370 million ($296 million). The transaction was first announced in November. The assets being acquired include six North American bakeries producing cookies, crackers, cones and wafers....
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

Univar Solutions Opens Food Solution Center & Innovation Hub in Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — Univar Solutions Inc., a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced Jan. 6 a collaboration with The Hatchery Chicago, a nonprofit food business incubator, to foster food and beverage innovation in one of North America's largest incubator facilities. The Hatchery Chicago is now home to Univar Solutions new Food Solution Center, which is part of a specialized network of Solution Centers around the globe. These state-of-the-art centers of excellence include formulation labs, research & development centers and test kitchens that help deliver innovative solutions across a range of industries.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Navigator

Imperfect Foods hires new CEO

Imperfect Foods, an online grocer targeting the reduction food waste across the food system, has hired Dan Park as its new CEO to drive the company's future chapter of growth. Park is joining the company from BuildDirect Technologies, a Canadian-based online marketplace for building materials, where he served as CEO and took the company public during his four-year tenure. Park also previously worked at Amazon and Target.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wishpond Completes Acquisition of Winback – Adding SMS Marketing Solutions to its Platform

Winback offers SMS eCommerce marketing solutions for small-medium sized businesses with a specialization in providing cart abandonment technology to Shopify merchants. Winback is expected to be immediately accretive to Wishpond, generating recurring revenue with healthy gross margins and positive cashflows. Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy