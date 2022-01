According to a new report published by fox8live.com, the New Orleans Police Department have now verified Foss has been located. Kayla Rose, the daughter of ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss and Sevendust drummer/vocalist Morgan Rose, has set the record straight regarding the current status of her mother. A missing persons report was first filed to the New Orleans Police Department regarding Foss this past September. That report appeared on WVUE Fox 8 and other outlets. The report itself mentioned that Foss had last been seen on September 07th of 2021 by her group home manager.

