Tim Cook, CEO of Apple — the most valuable technology company in the world — had a compensation package worth $98.7 million last year, more than six times his haul in 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Cook’s base salary for 2021 was $3 million, unchanged from the two prior years. He received a cash bonus of $12 million for the year as well as stock options worth $82.35 million, according to Apple’s proxy statement filed Thursday. In addition, Cook received $1.39 million in other compensation, including $630,630 in security expenses and $712,488 for his personal use of private aircraft as...

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO