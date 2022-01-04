ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armani to cancel January men’s, haute couture shows due to COVID-19 surge

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani said on Tuesday it would cancel its men’s and haute couture shows scheduled in January...

