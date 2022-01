SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lesnar – Heyman – HIT: There was a lot of disappointment over Day 1 given that Roman Reigns had to cancel due to a positive Covid test. The main event which turned into a fatal five way with Brock Lesnar added was a good match. But, Big E losing was disappointing to a lot of fans. But, Lesnar has been a babyface so you want him cheered, especially since his program against Reigns is not over yet. Therefore, having him appear with Paul Heyman to start off Raw was a curious decision. Heyman hasn’t been a babyface and fans have enjoyed seeing him squirm at being caught between Lesnar and Reigns. Lesnar gets a bigger positive reaction if he’s on his own here. Of course, Heyman was great in his role. I got a big laugh out of saying that Reigns had been without his services for a week and already had Covid. It was good to hear Lesnar getting to talk too as he has done a nice job on the mic since his return at SummerSlam. This set up the main event fatal four way to determine Lesnar’s opponent at Royal Rumble.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO