A renewed appeal to help find a man missing for more than a year has been launched by police who want to reunite the Glaswegian with his family by his birthday.Vincent Barr was last seen crossing the Tradeston Bridge – known as the Squinty Bridge – on September 18 2020 and has been missing ever since.On the eve of his 56th birthday, officers say his “devastated” family just want him to return and are appealing for any information that could help locate him.Known as Vinny or Bardo, the 55-year old disappeared while walking towards the Tradeston area of Glasgow and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO