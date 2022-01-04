ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

More Than 1,000 Boston Teachers And Staff Out On First Day Of Classes After Winter Break

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Schools in Boston are dealing with severe staffing shortages on the first day students returned from winter break. More than 1,000 teachers and staff members are out Tuesday across the city. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Cassellius said on Tuesday there are 461 classroom teachers...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

‘Playing Three Dimensional Chess’: Denver-Area School Districts Go For Snow Day After Winter Storm, Staffing Issues

DENVER (CBS4)– For Adams 14 and Denver Public Schools, it was a double whammy. Dealing with significant snowfall and freezing temperatures, along with a lack of staff meant kids in their districts got the day off from school.(credit: CBS) Dr. Alex Marrero, Denver Public Schools’ Superintendent, said while COVID-19 did play a part in their staffing woes, it was also simply staff calling out on the snow day for whatever reason. “We started seeing our educators exercising their right to use their accumulated days or self-care days or decide not to engage in the treacherous four-mile trek to work that...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

51,110 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Two Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 51,110 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 38,887 cases among students and 12,213 among staff between December 23 and January 5. The report marks a significant increase in cases at schools. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth: December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff) December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 4.24% and the percent of staff is 8.72%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Nearly a quarter of Houston ISD students were absent the first day after winter break

Roughly one-quarter of Houston ISD students were absent Monday, the first day back following the district’s winter break, according to the district. District officials released figures Tuesday that showed 45,515 students were absent on Monday and 26,259 on Tuesday, resulting in attendance rates of 76 percent and 85 percent, respectively. The district’s average daily attendance was 95 percent in the 2018-19 school year, the latest figures available from the Texas Education Agency.
HOUSTON, TX
Michelle Wu
cbslocal.com

COVID: More Than 600 SFUSD Teachers, Aides Out Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Hundreds of San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides were out of school on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the teachers’ union that is criticizing the district’s handling of testing for the virus. Classes resumed this week at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox 32 Chicago

Lightfoot locks teachers out of online classrooms after union votes against in-person classes, CTU says

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that she will take action against teachers who refuse to show up to school today after a union voted against in-person learning. The mayor was quick to respond after Tuesday’s vote, in which 73% of the Chicago Teachers Union said they wanted to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday. In response, Lightfoot said teachers who do not show up at school Wednesday will lose pay, the Chicago Tribune reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Austin

16 percent of AISD students absent, 384 teachers out following winter break

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District students returned to the classroom Wednesday. This week, voluntary testing revealed a 14.5 percent positivity rate among the AISD community - compared to a 30 percent positivity rate citywide. Austin ISD reported 16% of students were absent Wednesday compared to about 6%...
AUSTIN, TX
#Cbs#Covid#Boston Teacher S Union
NECN

Superintendent Steps Into Class With Boston Public School Teachers Out Sick

After roughly 1,200 teachers and staff members called out on Tuesday and nearly as many sick on Wednesday, Boston Public Schools continued to adapt to rising COVID-19 cases. "There are staffing shortages in the schools and that’s a significant challenge to maintain safety for the students,” said Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.
BOSTON, MA
KTVU FOX 2

Astounding number of teachers absent on 1st day back from winter break

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco public schools re-opened from the winter break Monday with a big problem. The school district is reporting that 626 of its approximately 3,600 teachers were absent. That is more than double the typical pre-pandemic absentee rate. And making matters worse, the district only has about...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nbcboston.com

Around 1,200 Boston Teachers, Staff Out of School Tuesday

More than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers, bus drivers and other staffers are out of school Tuesday due to COVID-19 and other reasons. Boston Public Schools said Tuesday afternoon that around 1,200 staff members had called out that day, including about 450 classroom teachers. Spokesperson Natiah Camillo said the average absentee rate for teachers in December was about 360, and that in total, the district has about 10,000 staff members and 4,500 teachers.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

More than 130 Worcester public schools staff members out on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 130 Worcester Public Schools staff members are absent on Tuesday, after teachers and school staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. School safety director Rob Pezzella said they distributed self-test kits to staff members before returning from school vacation. He said more than 100 teachers are among the staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19 and a growing number of students are also testing positive.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

More Than 1,000 Boston School Staff Out Sick As Districts Face COVID Wave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston School officials say more than 1,000 school staff members were out sick Tuesday, amid huge COVID numbers statewide. Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that number includes 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers, speaking at a press appearance at Margarita Muniz Academy in Jamaica Plain. She was joined by Mayor Michelle Wu.
EDUCATION

