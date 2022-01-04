ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Fathering Child with Another Woman

 2 days ago
NBA player Tristan Thompson announced Monday night that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby boy.

The star posted the message on Instagram Stories, along with an apology to ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan wrote, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The 30-year-old went on, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Thompson was reportedly dating Kardashian at the time the baby was conceived. Addressing his ex, he wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan and Khloé, who split in June, have a 3-year-old daughter named True. He is also the father of 4-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

