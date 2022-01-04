ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns still stink, and that's something to celebrate

By Alex Reimer
 2 days ago

With just a little over five minutes remaining in Monday’s contest, the Browns were in control of the ball and needed two touchdowns to win. So naturally, they chewed up the clock. The Browns’ play-calling was so conservative, Peyton Manning even chided them on the ManningCast, sarcastically saying the dire situation was the perfect time to unveil a screen pass.

Last year, the Browns appeared ready to ascend past the Steelers. Cleveland walloped Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round and won two straight game against its arch rival at the end of the season — including the aforementioned playoff game at Heinz Field. But this season, it’s been a different story. The Steelers won both of their games against the Browns, including Monday’s 26-14 affair.

Ben Roethlisberger may not be retiring with a playoff berth, but at least the Steelers embarrassed the Browns one more time on his way out.

Roethlisberger didn’t put on a vintage performance in likely his last home game. The future Hall of Famer completed 24-of-36 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown to go along with one interception. But the wily veteran was better than Baker Mayfield. The former Heisman winner threw two interceptions and looked lost against Pittsburgh’s stout defense.

Injuries might be a playing a role in Mayfield’s struggles. He’s playing through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder along with other ailments, and his numbers indicate as much. He’s 25th in QBR this season, leading only four rookies and two other struggling veterans, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold. Not long ago, it seemed like Mayfield was primed to lead the Browns under center for the next decade.

Now, it’s uncertain whether Cleveland will even pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option. Myles Garrett's proclamation about sending Roethlisberger home with a loss just looks downright silly.

We know the Steelers will enter the offseason with a big question mark at quarterback, but suddenly, the rest of the roster seems set. T.J. Watt should win Defensive Player of the Year and spearheads a dominant defense with ferocious pass-rush. Najee Harris, after some early season struggles, has proven he’s an elite playmaker. On Monday, 181 of his 188 yards came after contact. The future is not bleak, provided the Steelers shore up their offensive line, and oh yeah, get that quarterback.

The latter endeavor is a big challenge, but the truth is, Roethlisberger is currently one of the most limited quarterbacks in the league. Seemingly any game manager could fill his void, including Mason Rudolph.

There may not be any playoff games at Heinz Field this month, but the Steelers have clinched their 15th consecutive non-losing season. The Browns, meanwhile, entered Monday already eliminated from the postseason.

Roethlisberger isn’t retiring at his best. But at least he can still beat the Browns.

Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

