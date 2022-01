CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This New Year’s weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is working on a high-visibility campaign to help keep drivers safe. “New Year’s is falling on a Friday this year. We know that there is going to be a lot of partying and celebration. With that, the goal of this campaign is just to keep our citizens as safe as possible as they are ringing the new year,” said Alexandra Farkas, Public Information Officer, Cheyenne Police Department.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO