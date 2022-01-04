ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tweezy Does It

By Walter Mitchell
Revenge of the Birds
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackground: Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals Antoine Wesley (85) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman. I don’t know about you, but after the Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury and I went to watch a...

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Reacts To Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer

Oklahoma has become a development factory for transfer quarterbacks. Former UCF star Dillon Gabriel is the latest to join the fold. Baker Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Kyler Murray started out at Texas A&M, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Both went on to be No. 1 overall picks in their respective draft classes. And don’t forget about Jalen Hurts who was at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, became a Heisman finalist and is now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray had message for new Oklahoma QB

Kyler Murray shared a message on Twitter for Oklahoma’s newest quarterback. Caleb Williams announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal to explore his options. Not long after Williams’ announcement came the next domino: former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he would be transferring to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Wr Antione Wesley#Ttu#All American#Texas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Packers safety responds to MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a ‘jerk’

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos responded to an NFL MVP voter who said that he will not be voting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just before Super Bowl 56, it is likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second-consecutive season. But, he will not do so unanimously. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be voting for Rodgers, whom he called the “biggest jerk in the league.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy