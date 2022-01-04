EUR/USD Forecast: Door opens for additional losses after Monday's drop

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure could increase below 1.3480. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in nearly two months at 1.3600 late Wednesday as the dollar's market valuation continues to impact the pair's action. Although the pound seems to have steadied around 1.3500 in the early European session, additional losses could be witnessed in case it drops below 1.3480. The minutes of the FOMC's December meeting minutes revealed that policymakers saw it appropriate for the Fed to start the balance sheet normalization process soon after the first rate hike. The publication showed that participants see the current economic conditions warranting a faster pace of balance sheet runoff compared to the previous normalization episode. Read more...

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO