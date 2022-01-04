ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forecast: Door opens for additional losses after Monday's drop

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has declined below 1.1300 amid renewed dollar strength. Near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair could extend its slide. 1.1240 aligns as the next strong support on the downside. EUR/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Monday and suffered large losses as...

www.fxstreet.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovering between 1.3500-1.3550 levels post-hakwish Fed minutes

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure could increase below 1.3480. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in nearly two months at 1.3600 late Wednesday as the dollar's market valuation continues to impact the pair's action. Although the pound seems to have steadied around 1.3500 in the early European session, additional losses could be witnessed in case it drops below 1.3480. The minutes of the FOMC's December meeting minutes revealed that policymakers saw it appropriate for the Fed to start the balance sheet normalization process soon after the first rate hike. The publication showed that participants see the current economic conditions warranting a faster pace of balance sheet runoff compared to the previous normalization episode. Read more...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but downside risks intact, focus on US NFP

Gold price comes up in thin air amid pre-US NFP repositioning. Solid American jobs data to boost Fed’s aggressive tightening bets. Gold’s four-hour technical setup continues to favor bearish traders. Gold price extended the previous sell-off and hit eleven-day lows at $1,785 on Thursday, in a classic case...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge lower on strong NFP

Gold suffered heavy losses on Thursday and closed below $1,800. On Friday, XAU/USD is seeing a renewed uptick towards $1,800 but downside risks remain intact as investors gear up for the US December jobs report, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Solid American jobs data to boost Fed’s aggressive tightening bets...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares weekly losses below 0.7200 with eyes on yields, US NFP

AUD/USD consolidates the first weekly loss in three around a fortnight low. NSW recalls some virus-linked restrictions, Treasurer Frydenberg hints at RBA review. Sino-American tension renew, PBOC withdraws most funds in two-month with hints of further easing. US Treasury yields retreat ahead of all-important NFP. AUD/USD licks its wounds near...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Can buyers defend 1.3500 on a strong NFP print?

GBP/USD has been moving sideways after closing in the red on Thursday. The greenback is struggling to gather bullish momentum. US December jobs report could ramp up volatility ahead of the weekend. GBP/USD has been moving sideways around 1.3550 so far on Friday after closing in the negative territory on...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1279; (P) 1.1305; (R1) 1.1326; …. EUR/USD is still staying in sideway consolidation form 1.1185 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1385 resistance will resume the rebound from 1.1186. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.1382) will bring stronger rise back to 1.1663 support turned resistance.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains consolidative within 1.1240-1.1395 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested EUR/USD is still expected to navigate within the 1.1240-1.1395 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.1283 and 1.1331 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1280/1.1340. The quiet price actions offer no fresh clues and further sideway-trading would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 1.1275/1.1335.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A deeper pullback is seen below 1.1272

EUR/USD struggles for direction amidst a cautious price action. The loss of the 1.1270 region opens the door to extra losses. Consolidation remains the name of the game around EUR/USD ahead of the release of the US labour market figures on Friday. In the meantime, bouts of weakness should initially...
