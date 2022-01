Kyrie Irving’s return will solve some problems for the Nets, but not all of them. The Kyrie Irving experience is a roller-coaster. The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming him back into the fold as a part-time player after previously telling him to stay away from the team. With Irving only playing in road games, he can help the Nets, but his return won’t solve all of their problems.

