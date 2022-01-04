ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain

Cabify risks losing fleet supremacy to Uber in home base Madrid

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – The ride-hailing app Cabify, one of Spain’s few ‘unicorn’ tech startups, risks losing ground to foreign rivals such as Uber or Bolt in its home base Madrid due to a row over exclusivity with a company which employs 1,100 of its drivers....

IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MercuryNews

Live updates: Spain’s king urges renewed caution amid surge

Spain’s King Felipe VI has warned citizens to remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech came amid a record number of infections in the country Friday. Spanish health authorities have reported three days in a row of record-breaking caseloads and have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday, as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3% on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2% on Monday but...
WORLD
The Guardian

Belgium and Spain top Europe’s pre-pandemic robbery league

Spain and Belgium have almost treble Europe’s average number of robberies, topping its robbery league, according to a Eurostat report. The figures, compiled from 2016-2019, before the pandemic, show robberies fell in Europe by 11% over the period, with an average of approximately 55 for every 100,000 people. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos To Lose 30% Of Its Grounded Fleet

The crisis of Brazilian carrier Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos seems to have no end. A couple of weeks ago, the airline ceased operations temporarily, after nearly six months flying throughout Brazil. Now, Itapemirim is on the brink of losing a portion of its fleet. The departing airplanes. At least two...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Boom in budget flights to Europe after costly travel tests are scrapped: Holiday-starved Brits scramble to book up trips to Croatia for £4 and Italy for £5 after reforms slashed price of a break by hundreds

Travel companies were today braced for a surge in demand from British tourists after pre-departure Covid tests for those arriving in England were scrapped in a major boost for the beleaguered industry. The requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival in England until they receive a negative PCR test is...
LIFESTYLE
insideevs.com

Lucid Says Expansion Into Europe On Track To Begin This Year

Having just started delivering its first cars to US customers, Lucid is now looking to also start shipping cars in Europe sometime this year. This was confirmed via a Tweet on the company’s official account, with the promise that more information about the when and where would be presented soon.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google hit with 150 mln euro French fine for cookie breaches

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) a record 150 million euros ($169 million) for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta Platforms' Facebook (FB.O) was also fined 60 million euros...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

(Reuters) - Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would expand into European markets in 2022, as demand for electric vehicles soar after several countries pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels for mobility. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” the California-based electric...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

U.S. fund seeks $6.5 billion in damages in lawsuit against Malaysia’s IHH

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad said on Wednesday Emqore Envesecure Private Capital Trust is seeking in excess of $6.5 billion in damages from it and more than two dozen named defendants in a lawsuit. IHH said in a stock exchange filing that U.S. fund...
ECONOMY
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenwichTime

Spanish king's annual speech warns against virus complacency

MADRID (AP) — Citizens should remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage, Spain's King Felipe VI said during an annual speech — as infections in the country climbed to a yet another record Friday. Addressing the nation in a pre-recorded Christmas Eve broadcast, the Spanish...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Most Expensive Cities in the World

The cost of living — as well as the cost of travel — is going up. And according to the most recent research from The Economist, the most expensive cities in the world — for basic goods and service costs — might surprise you. It’s no longer Tokyo or London that’s at the top of the list.
TRAVEL
AFP

New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered more than 270,000, all three countries easily topping their previous records. But dwarfing even those numbers was the 1,080,211 reported by the United States on Monday, a global record. The country's Monday figures are usually higher due to delays in weekend tallying -- and were likely inflated further after a three-day New Year's holiday weekend.
WORLD

