Armani to cancel January men’s, haute couture shows due to COVID-19 surge

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani said on Tuesday it would cancel its men’s and haute couture shows scheduled in January...

brides.com

Paris, Nicky, and Kathy Hilton All Wore This Classic Bridal Silhouette

When it comes to wedding dresses, the Hilton family is clearly all on the same page: Paris, Nicky, and Kathy Hilton have all fallen for remarkably similar gowns. For their wedding nights, the sisters and their mother each opted for an elegant, classic look in long-sleeved lace dresses. Most recently, we got to see this look on Paris, who walked down the aisle in November 2021 to marry Carter Reum. Paris wore a long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta, and it was impossible to ignore the similarities between her bridal look and that of her sister and mother. While Paris and Nicky have never come out and stated that they were inspired by their mother's 1970's wedding gown, one look at all of the dresses together, and it's pretty clear that Hilton minds think alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

What To Watch: London Fashion Week Pivots in the Face of COVID-19, Brexit and D-to-C

Click here to read the full article. London fashion will be a moveable feast in the first half of 2022, with designers showing off-schedule, on-schedule, and in Milan and Paris as they duck and dive their way around winter COVID-19 restrictions and the growing Omicron wave. There will be no January men’s shows, and the February edition of London Fashion Week is taking place once again as a unisex showcase. While many designers are on board with those changes, others are opting to do their own thing and stage events that speak to the trade and consumers alike.More from WWDChristopher Kane...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Omicron Variant Throws Wrench in Men’s Calendar as Cancellations Roll In

It may be a new year, but we still can’t get rid of COVID as it effects travel, retail and major events. After a successful return to in-person fashion and trade shows in the second half of 2021, COVID is not done disrupting the industry’s return to “normal,” as major fashion events have started to announce cancellations, delays, and enhanced safety measures. For the fashion world, men’s market is the first slate of happenings to take place this month. Speculation from the last two months was “cautiously optimistic.” Most thought business was going to go on as usual. But Omicron persists as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWD

Marc Jacobs to Relocate European Headquarters From Paris to London

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs International is on the move. The luxury brand plans to relocate its European offices from Paris to London this year.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 At  present, Jacobs’ European team and showroom are based in Paris, but due to a growing emphasis on the U.K. business and retail expansion plans there, the company plans to move the offices to London. “As our business in the U.K. continues to strengthen, plans are in place to expand our retail presence in the region and build our European team in London,” a Marc Jacobs spokesman said Tuesday. Marc Jacobs International, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is incorporated in the U.S. Jacobs’ collection launched in 1994 and the business has encompassed ready-to-wear, handbags, fragrance, cosmetics and books.   FOR MORE STORIES: Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release Collaboration Collection in Japan Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark
BUSINESS
tatler.com

London-based designer Miss Sohee is set to live la dolce vita during Milan Fashion Week thanks to support from Dolce & Gabbana

It’s been an exciting few years for Korean-born, London-based designer Sohee Park. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2020, her larger-than-life designs have been hailed as the new generation of Haute Couture, attracting the attention of Miley Cyrus, Cardi B and Gemma Chan. Tatler’s Fashion Director and Couture-coveter Sophie Pera has been a fan from the get-go too, shooting her uber-glamorous gowns in elegant editorials, as well as on cover star the Marchioness of Bath back in January of last year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Sartori on Zegna’s New Show Format

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna, knows his own mind, and is staying the course, despite the uncertainties impacting Milan Men’s Fashion Week generated by the spike in COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant. The designer said that the Zegna fall 2022 show — the first to bow after the rebranding and the company’s public listing in New York last December — will take place on Jan. 14 as scheduled, but with a smaller number of guests, between 50 and 100.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 “For us, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2022? Execs From Saks, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s + More Talk Top Trends, Brands to Watch

With a new year comes fresh perspective in the men’s market. While there is much hope that the supply chain conundrum of last year is resolved in the first half of 2022, retailers are also faced with rising inflation and the challenges of captivating consumers amid a resurgence of COVID this winter. Overall, though, most storeowners are optimistic, and retailers are expecting to see a continuation of trends that blossomed during the last two years. Sneakers are continuing to dominate the footwear business, and tailored clothing is on the rise. Here, menswear executives open up about their top performing categories, what they want...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. “It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wibqam.com

France now has over 200,000 new coronavirus cases on average per day

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 261,481 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic. (Reporting by GV De Clercq;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Burberry and Ferragamo Launch Year of the Tiger Collections + More

Jan. 6, 2022: Burberry has launched a new Year of the Tiger collection featuring a tiger stripe animal print in an orange hue that adorns its signature Lola and Olympia bags, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers. The British luxury brand also noted that the range features a new take on its signature TB Monogram print introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B motifs, including the Burberry Heritage Trench, pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and Italian-woven nylon jackets – reimagined for the celebration. Burberry’s corresponding collection campaign stars models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wibqam.com

France’s Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some sectors there was no risk of it “paralysing” the economy. Le Maire also told RTL radio he was sticking to a forecast of 4% growth for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Fashion Fell for Blackpink in 2021

Save for their dedicated fan army, the Blinks, no one loved Blackpink more in 2021 than the fashion industry. Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie have long been designer favorites, but they were front and center this year like never before. Each member contributed something different to the conversation. Whether it was Rosé becoming the first K-Pop star to dazzle at the Met Gala or Lisa launching her solo career with a vintage-filled video that broke the internet, they helped to enliven the year in style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Y2K 2.0 Was the Biggest Street Style Trend of 2021

Love it or hate it, Y2K style was a big topic this year both on the runway (see Blumarine) and in the streets, though interpretations of the trend, which pushes against the boundaries of “good” taste, differed from city to city. In Shanghai, the early-’00s influence showed up in the form of bold pants in various neons and prints; in Paris, scarves became midriff-baring tops. Miniskirts almost as tiny as the ones shown at spring 2022 Miu Miu ruled the streets of London, while in Milan and New York, crop tops and logo baby tees were all the rage. The finishing touch to any aughts-inspired outfit is a Fendi Baguette, beloved by Carrie Bradshaw back then (that iconic episode aired on October 8, 2000) and trendy Danes today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Exuded Old Hollywood in a Low-Rise Miu Miu Skirt and Fabulous Opera Gloves

Sydney Sweeney is ready for her close-up. On Jan. 5, the Euphoria actor attended a red carpet event for the show's second season wearing a fabulous custom Miu Miu outfit. Styled by Molly Dickson, the two-piece white satin ensemble featured a low-rise skirt adorned with crystal embellishments and a matching tube top. Sydney managed to radiate both Old Hollywood and Y2K vibes with the addition of white opera gloves and a sexy chain wrapped around her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION

