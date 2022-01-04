ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Mexico has enough vaccines for booster shots, president says

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has enough vaccine doses to provide booster shots...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

The U.S. State Department Tells Americans to Reconsider Travel to Mexico

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Just in time for the holidays and the busiest travel period of the year, the U.S. State Department just issued a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Covid-19 cases rise in Mexico tourism areas

LA PAZ, Mexico — COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Mexico says CanSino vaccine contract ended in November

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s vaccine supply contract with Chinese company CanSino Biologics ended in November, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Reuters last week reported that Mexico had cut its vaccine order with CanSino in July to around 14.5 million doses from 35 million as it ramped up supplies from other sources, though the company said it planned to continue deliveries in 2022.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Nigeria is working on COVID-19 vaccine, president says

ABUJA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised interview on Thursday, as the country battles growing cases of the virus. Health experts say Nigeria needs to triple its vaccination drive from just over 100,000 doses a day to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Booster#Reuters
CNET

COVID boosters: Are you 'fully vaccinated' without a third shot?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant leads to rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the US, health officials and organizations are reconsidering what it means to be fully vaccinated. While previously rare, breakthrough infections -- cases of COVID in people who've completed vaccination -- have risen considerably with omicron. On Wednesday the Boston Herald reported that Massachusetts saw 20,247 breakthough cases of COVID-19 last week, a 45% increase from the prior week.
NFL
NBC Los Angeles

Singapore Says Booster Shots Needed in Order to Maintain Fully Vaccinated Status

SINGAPORE — People in Singapore will lose their fully vaccinated status after 270 days if they do not take booster shots, the government announced on Wednesday. Protection from the primary series vaccination wanes and is "substantially reduced six months after the last dose," Singapore's health ministry said in a press release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Three doses of vaccine are enough for now, U.K. health advisers say

U.K. government advisers say a fourth COVID jab is not needed at this time. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization advised the U.K. government on Friday that a third dose of the vaccine, or booster shot, offers ample protection against hospitalization. “The current data show the booster dose is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wibqam.com

Cradle of Venezuelan ruling party prepares for election re-run

BARINAS/CARACAS (Reuters) – Voters in Barinas, a sparsely-populated province in eastern Venezuela that has been controlled by the ruling Socialist Party for more than two decades, will return to polling places on Sunday to cast ballots in a do-over gubernatorial election. The result of the re-run ordered by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

Bangladesh starts vaccine booster shot drive to ward off Omicron

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh began administering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Tuesday as the South Asian country tries to fend off the highly contagious Omicron variant. The country detected two Omicron cases variant in cricketers who returned home from Zimbabwe this month but has yet to see community transmission,...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday he had tendered his resignation, in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing conservatives on their candidate for presidential elections in 2023. Christodoulides, appointed in March 2018, has long been viewed as harbouring presidential ambitions, causing friction...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Tense vote in Chavez fiefdom in Venezuela amid interference claims

Thousands of police and soldiers kept a watchful eye Sunday on elections in a fiefdom of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez that were interrupted mid-count last year on the brink of an opposition victory that unnerved the establishment. The ballot count was stopped by a court as Superlano claimed what would have been the first defeat in Barinas in 23 years for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), now headed by President Nicolas Maduro.
POLITICS
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

Kazakhstan's president on Friday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" and authorising his forces to shoot to kill without warning. In a hardline address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also gave "special thanks" to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Moscow-led military alliance sent troops to Kazakhstan to help quell the violence. Security forces had blocked off strategic areas of Almaty -- the country's largest city and epicentre of the recent violence -- and were firing into the air if anyone approached, an AFP correspondent said. Elsewhere the city was like a ghost town, with banks, supermarkets and restaurants closed. The few small shops still open were fast running out of food.
WORLD
AFP

In Chavez's Venezuela fiefdom, a fight for political survival

Venezuela's governing party is leaving nothing to chance in its bid to reclaim a fiefdom of ex-president Hugo Chavez which shocked the establishment by seemingly siding with the opposition in a recent election. Superlano is an ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States and dozens of other governments as Venezuela's true president over Maduro, whose 2018 reelection was not seen as legitimate by part of the international community.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Turkey logs record 66,467 COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey recorded 66,467 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as infections surge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It also recorded 143 COVID-related deaths in the same period, the data showed. Cases...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy