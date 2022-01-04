Blickensderfer joins SHR as Almirola's crew chief for 2022

Kevin Kalkhoven, whose motorsport involvement included co-ownership of racing series, teams, events and suppliers, has died at the age of 77 after a short illness. Born in Adelaide, Australia, Kalkhoven first built his reputation as a highly successful CEO and venture capitalist before emerging onto the motorsport landscape in 2003 when he partnered with team owner Gerry Forsythe to bid on the assets of CART, which had declared bankruptcy at the end of that season. After seeing off a higher bid from Tony George of the rival Indy Racing League – who was only interested in acquiring CART’s supply of Cosworth engines and sanctioning deal with the Long Beach Grand Prix – the new ownership group faced a scramble to get the new Champ Car World Series up and running in time for the 2004 curtain-raiser at Long Beach.

