ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Blickensderfer joins SHR as Almirola's crew chief for 2022

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Blickensderfer has joined Stewart-Haas Racing as crew chief of Aric Almirola’s No. 10 team. It was announced on Dec. 17 that Blickensderfer was leaving Front Row Motorsports after winning the Daytona 500 and making the playoffs with Michael McDowell. Blickensderfer worked with McDowell for three seasons. In...

racer.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
racer.com

Andretti shakes up engineering team ahead of 2022 IndyCar season

With a 50-percent change among its NTT IndyCar Series drivers, Andretti Autosport has made an equal number of modifications to its race engineering staff. Colton Herta and engineer Nathan O’Rourke will remain together with the No. 26 Honda, and in the No. 27 entry, Alexander Rossi and Jeremy Milless continue their successful partnership.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR drivers racing in 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals

Next week, the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. NASCAR is well-represented within the field for the six-day midget racing event. Headlining the group is NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He will seek to claim the Golden Driller trophy for a third consecutive year.
TULSA, OK
FanSided

NASCAR: The notable omission from the 2022 lineup

The year 2022 is upon us, and the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway next month. But there is one glaring omission as it pertains to this year’s lineup. It has already been nearly two months since the checkered flag flew at Phoenix Raceway and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
FanSided

NASCAR: Full list of the 36 chartered entries for 2022

Multiple charters have changed hands ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here is a list of where all 36 are for the upcoming season. Two months into the offseason, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is now scheduled to get underway next month. After a chaotic silly season, things are pretty much settled as far as the driver lineup is concerned.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Brown sponsorship denied by NASCAR

Brandonbilt Motorsports was informed Tuesday night the LGBcoin.io sponsorship is not approved for use on Brandon Brown’s No. 86 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The decision comes as officials returned from the holiday break to go through the official approval process, which the team claimed was already done. However, a NASCAR spokesperson told RACER the submission from the team, which was sent on Christmas Day, was not done through the appropriate portal and was incorrectly approved without proper understanding of the LGBcoin. Additionally, the sponsor’s submission was also not clearly defined.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Veteran crew chief Luke Lambert joins Noah Gragson at JRM

Lambert, 39, who spent the past eight seasons as a crew chief in the Cup Series and most recently working for drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, will take over JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet team and work with driver Noah Gragson. Gragson finished third...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Weekend schedules – Clash in L.A., Daytona Speedweeks

Tentative schedules have been released for next month’s exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and season-opening Daytona Speedweeks. The Clash will be hosted Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6 on a temporary quarter-mile oval inside the Coliseum. The two-day format includes practice, heat races and last chance qualifiers to help set the 23-car field for the Clash on Feb. 6.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Greg Zipadelli
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Riley Herbst
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Rodney Childers
Racing News

New Atlanta Motor Speedway welcomes NASCAR this week

A three-day test is scheduled for NASCAR’s newest reconfigured track. Atlanta Motor Speedway is hosted a tire test from January 4-6, 2022. The text will include the NASCAR Truck Series, Xfinity Series on Tuesday. The new Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series will run on the track Wednesday and Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

2022 NASCAR Cup schedule, TV info, ticket info

With each day, the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule is closer. The 2022 Cup season begins Feb. 6 with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Daytona 500 follows on Feb. 20. New to the Cup schedule will be World Wide Technology...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kevin Kalkhoven 1944 – 2022

Kevin Kalkhoven, whose motorsport involvement included co-ownership of racing series, teams, events and suppliers, has died at the age of 77 after a short illness. Born in Adelaide, Australia, Kalkhoven first built his reputation as a highly successful CEO and venture capitalist before emerging onto the motorsport landscape in 2003 when he partnered with team owner Gerry Forsythe to bid on the assets of CART, which had declared bankruptcy at the end of that season. After seeing off a higher bid from Tony George of the rival Indy Racing League – who was only interested in acquiring CART’s supply of Cosworth engines and sanctioning deal with the Long Beach Grand Prix – the new ownership group faced a scramble to get the new Champ Car World Series up and running in time for the 2004 curtain-raiser at Long Beach.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shr#Daytona 500#Stewart Haas Racing#Front Row Motorsports#Drew
racer.com

OPINION: Kyle Busch is finding a happy place outside of his comfort zone

Kyle Busch is a racing phenom. His name litters the history books and highlight reels on the track and in front of the camera. Damn good at what he does and entertaining to watch, NASCAR hasn’t been the same since Busch made his first national series start in 2001. But he’s still not afraid to step out of his comfort zone.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The dark horse championship contender of 2022

Christopher Bell is set to return for a second year with Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after an impressive year one. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway next month with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, which is slated to mark the official debut of the long-awaited Gen 7 car.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

SHR adds Ryan Preece as its 2022 'reserve driver' in NASCAR

Preece, who most recently competed in the Cup Series with JTG Daugherty Racing, has been hired by the Stewart-Haas Racing organization as its ‘reserve driver’ this season. The 31-year-old native of Berlin, Conn., will perform simulator work for the organization while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Team TGM partners with Wright for Rolex 24

Team TGM is set to return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona and will do “double-duty” — setting its sights on completing unfinished business from 2021. Team TGM committed to its first Rolex 24 race as a team in 2021, Adding the significant undertaking to its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Effort. Racing in both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Rolex 24-hour race on the same weekend would be a true test of endurance for the team, drivers, and equipment. Unfortunately, the 24-hour race ended early on Sunday in the 18th hour with drivetrain issues.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Farnbacher, Harrison set for GT World Challenge America with Racers Edge Acura

Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher will campaign an Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with Racers Edge Motorsports in the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season. Ashton Harrison made an immediate impression in her Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS debut last year at the Indianapolis 8 Hour. Not only did she become the first woman to win a GTWCA race overall in the three-hour race-within-a-race, but along with Matt McMurry and Mario Farnbacher she won the Silver Cup class in the 8 Hour race. Now she joins the GT3 ranks full-time as a 2021 HPD Driver Academy graduate, partnering with former IMSA GTD champion Farnbacher in a Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Lundqvist rounds out Alegra GTD endurance line-up

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing team Alegra Motorsports will contest the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Endurance Cup Championship in the GTD class, beginning with the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. 2017 Daytona winners Daniel Morad and Michael de Quesada will be joined by Swedish native Linus Lundqvist, coming from a recent third place overall finish in Indy Lights, and 2021 DMT Champion Maximilian Goetz in the Huski Chocolate Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for Daytona.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bell rejoins Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24

Townsed Bell will once again complete the Vasser Sullivan lineup in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, in addition to also handling commentating duties for NBC during both the Roar before the 24 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Bell will team with Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Richard Heistand in the Lexus.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy